Let’s end the evil of child abuse this Christmas

Help victims first, only then the good priests, laypeople and teachers can take a stand for their own good reputation

As Christmas is close, there will be celebrations recalling the birth of Jesus of Nazareth and the Good News he brought – the human race could be saved if it chooses to believe his teaching that human rights and dignity are to be respected.

Jesus said children are the most important in the kingdom of God and in the world. He also said clearly that child abusers must be held accountable, that a big millstone be tied around their neck and they be thrown into the deep sea (Matthew 18:1-7).

It seems most humans ignore these values and justice has to be fought for and won.

Good teachers and priests everywhere are the most trusted people that children look to for help and support in crises. Parents entrust their children to the protection of clergy and teachers expecting them to be safe and protected.

The danger is that when there are reports of child abuse the Church hierarchy will protect its name and reputation before protecting and getting justice for the child victims.

Good bishops, priests and teachers must ensure that the children are protected and get justice while their abusers are brought to justice. No clergy or teacher should ever turn away and cover up child abuse. They must speak out as silence amounts to consent and approval.

Help the victims first, only then the good priests, laypeople and teachers can take a stand for their own good reputation, for their priesthood, their vocation, their good name and for what is right and just and true.

Why should a few abusers be allowed to throw all of the good clergy and laypeople into a dark shadow of suspicion?

This is what we see frequently in the church when there are reports of child sexual abuse. In the school institution, it is at times the same; the crimes of abuse against children are played down and even brushed under the carpet.

Parents are paid off and the child is told to stop making complaints and live with the abuse. Church leaders and adults fail to help children despite the strong stand taken by Pope Francis.

There’s a case of one young boy who had the courage to fight for justice and bring his abuser to justice. Let’s call him Juanito.

In New Cabalan National High School, a pedophile teacher recruited two dropout students to be traffickers. Franco Aranas was found guilty by Judge Gemma Theresa B. Hilario-Logronio on Dec. 6 of sexually abusing a trafficked teenage boy. The two boys recruited as traffickers were earlier found guilty in 2021.

A strong prosecution case was made by Assistant City Prosecutor Ria Nina Sususco who presented the victim after therapy in the Preda home to give a testimony that was “candid, simple and straight-forward, credible and consistent in all material points.” It defeated the defense of denial and alibi of the accused.

Preda helped Juanito get justice this December, over a period of three-and-a-half years.

The punishment for Aranas, according to the verdict pronounced recently, was imprisonment for 14.8 years in a tough Philippine jail. He will also have to pay compensation to the teenage victim of a hundred thousand pesos (Some US$18,000).

The conviction of Franco Aranas gives hope to many others who are sexually exploited and abused by teachers.

But what came as a shock was the Department of Education allowing Aranas to continue to teach children from March 2019, when the case against him was filed, until May 2022 when he was finally dismissed. All this time they were endangering the other children.

Likewise, Corskie San Jose, a male teacher formerly of Olongapo City National High School, was charged with child sexual abuse in July 2017. The Department of Education just said he was a naughty teacher and suspended him for six months.

Sususco presented a strong case and convinced the court of San Jose’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. He is still out on bail, teaching children pending the long process in the Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court administrator should look into the long delay in child abuse cases on appeal.

Meanwhile, San Jose was sent back to teach in another school despite the fact that he was convicted by Judge Gemma Theresa B.Hilario-Logronio of lascivious conduct twice against two child victims and given two separate eight-year prison sentences in June 2019. It so happens that it is the same school where the victim is studying now.

The Department of Education Under Secretary Sara Duterte must change the rules to protect the children instead of safeguarding the interests of the accused members of the teaching staff and their institutions.

All dedicated teachers are surely angry and shocked by this case. It is not the only one, surely there are many where no action is taken.

Schools are ideal hunting grounds for pedophile teachers. Principals and teachers have to act and report to the authorities suspicious actions by fellow teachers.

It is a legal and moral obligation for all responsible people to never tolerate child abuse in communities, schools and parishes.

