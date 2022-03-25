World

Let us walk the path to peace

Discord can be resolved with enough goodwill and the openness of mind and heart to listen to others

A Philippine soldier patrols a beach on Pagasa island (Thitu island) in the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea. The Spratlys are considered a potential Asian flashpoint and claimant nations have expressed alarm as China has embarked on massive reclamation activity. (Photo: AFP)

By Archbishop Socrates B. Villegas, Lingayen Dagupan Updated: March 25, 2022 03:51 AM GMT

Today we lay before the Immaculate Heart of Mary the troubles of the world and the threats to peace prevailing in many countries. We unite ourselves with Pope Francis in his Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Ukraine’s people are suffering. Russia has invaded Ukraine. Because of ample media coverage, all of us are witnesses to the horror of this war. Besides the more than two million Ukrainians who have fled their homeland, many have died. The elderly, the sick and children have not been spared. We also mourn the needless deaths of Russian soldiers.

Very wisely, St. John Paul II said: “Today, the scale and horror of modern warfare — whether nuclear or not — makes it totally unacceptable as a means of settling differences between nations. War should belong to the tragic past, to history; it should find no place on humanity's agenda for the future.”

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

We are all in fear — not just for Ukraine but for the rest of the world because we know of the nuclear capability of Russia and of the power of the armaments of the West to destroy as well.

For a long time, tensions have been high in the West Philippine Sea. Our country scored a legal victory before an arbitral tribunal. Yet our government seems to have been unwilling to take advantage of this vindication of our legal rights to bolster our claims. Because of government inaction, many of the features and zones of the West Philippine Sea have been wrested away from us.

Just a few days ago, the leadership in the People’s Republic of China boldly announced that nothing could stop it from “reclaiming” Taiwan, which de facto exists as an independent state with a government in effective control of the territory.

"It is imperative that the next leaders we will elect this May lay out even now their clear, unequivocal and uncompromising stand with regard to this maritime dispute"

We thought that with the end of the Cold War, peace would at last come upon us. But now we are in the throes of war, and even if we in the Philippines are not in the war zone, we feel the effects of the war — economically first — but also are in dread of the escalation in the use of weapons.

It is imperative that the next leaders we will elect this May lay out even now their clear, unequivocal and uncompromising stand with regard to this maritime dispute. Ang atin ay atin. Insist that the next president will protect our Philippine seas from China.

The Church teaches us that peace is God Himself. Peace is God’s gift. Peace is man’s obedience to the Lord. “The Lord is peace” (Judges 6:24). The original plan of God for us is peace.

“With the entry of sin, the divine plan was disrupted and bloodshed and division ensued. Violence made its appearance in interpersonal relationships and in social relationships. Peace and violence cannot dwell together, and where there is violence, God cannot be present.” (CSD, 488)

Two things stand out from this teaching of the Church.

Crafty, skilfully negotiated, brilliant agreements could not give the world the gift of peace. We left the God of Peace out of the picture. We forgot that the only peace that can truly last is the peace that comes from conformity to His will. His will is that we see in each other brothers and sisters, sharing the dignity of having been created in God’s image and likeness. The destiny of the sons and daughters redeemed by Jesus Christ is eternal peace.

Second, we have held on to the fallacy that for peace to prevail, nations should be prepared for war. The folly of this thinking has been demonstrated by several wars that have brought only suffering on people — and the threat that we now all face of nuclear weapons being unleashed.

"Let hope blossom that disagreement need not lead to the horror of verbal violence. Discord can be resolved with enough goodwill and the openness of mind and heart to listen to the other"

In Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis teaches the world a lesson it needs to hear in these days: “The best way to dominate and gain control over people is to spread despair and discouragement. Today hyperbole, extremism and polarization have become political tools. Employing a strategy of ridicule, suspicion and relentless criticism, in a variety of ways one denies the right of others to exist or to have an opinion. Their share of the truth and their values are rejected. The life of society is impoverished and subjected to the hubris of the powerful.

“Political life no longer has to do with healthy debates about long-term plans to improve people’s lives and to advance the common good, but only with slick marketing techniques primarily aimed at discrediting others. In this craven exchange of charges and counter-charges, debate degenerates into a permanent state of disagreement and confrontation.”

The path to peace should start with that: allowing all to have a voice, according all the respect that allows them to be heard. Political life thrives on the fruitful exchange of opinions. Global relations rest on the enriching dialogue between nations.

We can start with ourselves in the Philippines. We are a nation bleeding from the wounds of political partisanship. Friends no longer speak to each other, and members of families have parted ways — all because of differences in the choice of candidates. Let peace begin with us. Let all freely speak but always with respect and regard for the dignity of all. Let hope blossom that disagreement need not lead to the horror of verbal violence. Discord can be resolved with enough goodwill and the openness of mind and heart to listen to others.

Let us pray for the suffering people of Ukraine and those who have been killed as well as for the Russian soldiers who have died.

Let us pray for our part of the world that decisions made by nations may be motivated by charity — a virtue so indispensable to peace. We pray for a government that stands up for the rights of the Filipino; leaders who defend the patrimony of our nation for us and for generations yet to come.

Today I invite all of you to make this Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in union with the Holy Father. The peace of the world which only God can give will pass through the tender sinless heart of His Mother.

* From the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, Dagupan City, March 25, Solemnity of the Annunciation.

Latest News