X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals

Protective gear could prevent patients from seeing the faces of medical workers and volunteers but could not stop eye contact

Father Giuse Nguyen Ngoc Khang, SJ

Father Giuse Nguyen Ngoc Khang, SJ

Published: November 10, 2021 07:21 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2021 09:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
3

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
4

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
5

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
6

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
7

Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful

Nov 8, 2021
8

Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race

Nov 9, 2021
9

China shuts down Christian school in Beijing

Nov 9, 2021
10

Indonesian nun and human rights champion dies at 80

Nov 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals

Volunteers, medical workers and officers at a field hospital for Covid-19 patients in Bien Hoa, Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of giaophanxuanloc.net)

In life, every debt is an onerous burden to bear, so no one wants to be in debt. However, there are debts that fail to weigh us down but make us heavy with indebtedness. That is a debt of gratitude.

When reading Ho Chi Minh CityArchbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang's open letter inviting religious to voluntarily join frontline forces at field hospitals for Covid-19 patients, I had an overwhelming but inexplicable urge to be part of it. 

I did not understand the urge clearly until a confrere wished me to bravely enter a pandemic center, spreading love and giving a pastoral heart to the sick sheep. Going out means offering Jesus’ kind heart.

Now, after one month of serving at a field hospital, I comprehend that the invitation is a gift from God. It is an excellent opportunity for me to digest God's pastoral heart and for my heart to be molded into his heart. It can be said that when I set off, I owed a debt of gratitude.

During my service, I once blessed the body of the dead distant relative of a nurse at the hospital morgue. The nurse gravely told me about his last night when he had no loved ones by his side and was surrounded by strange sounds of medical equipment and strangers.

I was a little startled by the word "strange" as Covid-19 patients were struggling hard with not only the contagion but also scary things that were entirely foreign to them.

A caring and supportive gaze could provide great encouragement and comfort for patients

I began to understand that the presence of religious volunteers must help repel "strangeness" in order to create friendliness and closeness through our very service attitude. By reaching out to patients, we volunteers learn how to be loved ones to them. And I have another debt of gratitude.

A friend of mine, after watching short video clips of our work in the hospital, was immediately struck by the religious' luminous and warm eyes. Protective gear could prevent patients from seeing the faces of medical workers and volunteers but could not stop eye contact between them and patients.

I learned the importance of eyes or "the window of the soul.” A caring and supportive gaze could provide great encouragement and comfort for patients. One more thing I learned and thus owe another debt of gratitude.

I also anointed a middle-aged woman with oil and wished her to quickly recover from the illness and return to her family. However, less than a week later I had no opportunity to see her again. I could only go with her for a short distance.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The daughter of a female patient who was in emergency treatment asked me to help her work as a volunteer in the hospital so that she could care for her mother. When I anointed her mother with oil, both she and I were optimistic and confident of her health. We prayed for her mother and hoped that she would recover soon.

But as her mother's health gradually deteriorated, I had a heavy heart over my previous words of encouragement. I did not know what to tell her as she was rather hysterical.

Maybe that is the reality of life: we can only go with one another for a leg of life. This is one of the hardest lessons of faith. Both I and the patients’ family relatives must learn how to let go of everything and to trust that there will always be the last hand to hold patients at the last moment of their life.

However, besides bitter tears, I still saw glimmers of beatific smiles on patients' faces. I clearly remember the face of an old man who wore warm gentle smiles although he suffered from partial paralysis and had one lost eye.

Every time I changed his diaper, I asked about his health and he always answered with smiles as if they were the only things he had.

I did not have a clue if he understood my words, but his smile created warm and peaceful moments in the Covid-19 resuscitation hospital, which not only suffers from loss and pain but is filled with delirious joy and high hope.

This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published by tgpsaigon.net here.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodian teenager jailed for posts vows to fight on
Cambodian teenager jailed for posts vows to fight on
Catholic church shelled again in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Catholic church shelled again in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Philippine bishop warns against deceitful candidates
Philippine bishop warns against deceitful candidates
Military accused of blocking aid to IDPs in Myanmar
Military accused of blocking aid to IDPs in Myanmar
Thailand mulls easing restrictions on migrant workers
Thailand mulls easing restrictions on migrant workers
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha celebrates 40th anniversary
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha celebrates 40th anniversary
Support Us

Latest News

Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Nov 10, 2021
Cambodian teenager jailed for posts vows to fight on
Nov 10, 2021
US journalist charged by Myanmar with terrorism, sedition
Nov 10, 2021
Catholic church shelled again in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Nov 10, 2021
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Nov 10, 2021
Philippine bishop warns against deceitful candidates
Nov 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Educators are intrinsic to Churchs mission in Costa Rica

Educators are intrinsic to Church’s mission in Costa Rica
Vaticans foreign minister goes to Moscow

Vatican’s ‘foreign minister’ goes to Moscow
The Church must be political but bipartisan

"The Church must be political... but bipartisan"
Getting the feel for what synodality means

Getting the feel for what synodality means
Nigerias first cardinal the son of a polygamist

Nigeria’s first cardinal: the son of a polygamist

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.