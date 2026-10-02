Leo XIV, Bartholomew and the primacy: Is the Great Divide narrowing?

Combined photos show Pope Leo XIV (left) and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople. (Photo: Vatican Media/Wikipedia)
At the Council of Chalcedon in 451, after Pope Leo the Great’s Tome to Flavian was read, the bishops acclaimed: “Peter has spoken through Leo.” They also declared that “Leo and Cyril taught the same thing.”
Read the full article on Global Catholic.
This article is presented by UCA News in association with "Global Catholic."
As UCA News approaches 50 years of unwavering service to the Church in Asia, we reaffirm our promise to remain:
But to continue — and to grow stronger — we need your support.
Your contribution helps keep UCA News a beacon of truth, faith, and integrity for millions across Asia and beyond.
Will you stand with us?
As UCA News approaches 50 years of unwavering service to the Church in Asia, we reaffirm our promise to remain:
But to continue — and to grow stronger — we need your support.
Your contribution helps keep UCA News a beacon of truth, faith, and integrity for millions across Asia and beyond.