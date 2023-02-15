Lending an ear to prevent suicides in Japan

Mental health problems remain a significant concern in the country where stigma and misinformation remain strong

This handout picture released by Yamanashi Prefectural Office on Nov. 21, 2022, shows toilet papers with reassuring messages and suicide-prevention hotline numbers printed on them. Suicide is a longstanding problem in Japan, and like many places, the country saw a spike in deaths by suicide during parts of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Handout: Yamanashi Prefectural Office / AFP)

Suicide in Japan has been a significant issue for many years with over 20,000 people taking their lives every year. One in four people “seriously considers suicide,” according to the findings of a survey a few years ago.

There are several reasons why suicide rates in Japan are so high. One of the main reasons is the cultural emphasis on hard work and perseverance. Where to ‘give up’ is a term tantamount to a complete life catastrophe. This mindset can easily lead to feelings of hopelessness and helplessness for those who are struggling to find meaning in their lives.

Additionally, mental health services in Japan are not as widely available or accessible as they are in other countries, making it difficult for people to seek help. Furthermore, societal pressure to conform and maintain a positive image notwithstanding the mental stress can make it difficult for people to talk openly about their mental health struggles, leading them to feel even more isolated and alone.

With the economic downturn in Japan that began in the 1990s, many people lost their jobs and struggled to find new employment. This is when the now ‘suicidal society’ cliché was born. The high rate of suicide was mostly among men, which is often attributed to a cultural expectation that men should be strong and not show vulnerability.

"Children who feel cornered to the point of wanting to die have difficulty expressing their feelings in words or sending signs for help"

But in contemporary Japan things are starting to change with regard to suicide prevention.

There are well-known tools that provide information and resources, like “Inochi no Denwa” (Telephone of Life) and telljp.com. The tools provide a list of common warning signs useful for non-professionals and offer guidance on how to respond if someone shows suicidal thoughts, including listening, supporting, and encouraging them to get help.

On Oct. 14, 2022, the government's Comprehensive Guidelines for Suicide Countermeasures, included as one of its priorities the further strengthening of suicide countermeasures for children and young people.

Under these circumstances, a tool called "RAMPS" has been introduced. What it does is it visualizes suicide risk and mental disorders through a series of questions asked of the subject.

Yuko Kitagawa, who is one of the developers, explained that children who feel cornered to the point of wanting to die have difficulty expressing their feelings in words or sending signs for help. So what this system does is look for those signs.

And the Covid-19 pandemic made it urgent to expand this system.

During the temporary school closures due to the pandemic, the government has in fact received urgent requests from schools to conduct a remote screening for mental disorders.

But there are also committed non-profit organizations (NPOs) that have over the years built up a support group that is highly effective in suicide prevention. One of these is Ibasho, founded by Saori Kosugi. They offer free counseling to teens 24 hours a day, seven days a week, using chat. They also hold offline events and provide meals to children who have no place to stay in their homes.

"The average age of the children in need of mental support is quite low, only 13 years of age"

Saori herself confessed to me that she started this activity because of her own childhood scars. Her mother, when she was still very young, told her she wished she never had her.

In 2012, she wrote a blog about her upbringing and history in a novel-like style. Then she posted her LINE account in the hope that someone in similar circumstances would contact her. She received a call from a child who had a leg disability and contacted her for advice. The boy was denied participation in a school field trip because of his disability.

Saori called the school and asked why. The school replied they did not want to be held responsible for any accidents and told her she had no right to get involved in that matter. That is when she decided to start an NPO herself.

Ibasho supports hundreds of people and has many volunteers, even in other countries who are available 24 hours to respond to any emergencies.

The average age of the children in need of mental support is quite low, only 13 years of age, and 80 percent of them are female.

Though suicide is still a significant concern in Japan thanks to similar efforts and recent advances in the country, there may be hope for progress towards bettering the response to the crisis.

The introduction of the "RAMPS" system that visualizes suicide risk and mental disorders is especially important in light of the recent Covid-19 pandemic and could help provide critical help.

For a developed country like Japan that is ready to host the next G7 Summit in Hiroshima, it should be a matter of serious embarrassment if it hasn’t been able to fight off this terrible plague.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

