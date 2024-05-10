News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Lebanon judge opens proceedings in child trafficking case

Suspects outside Lebanon are in Switzerland, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, an official said
Lebanese police stand at attention in the neighbourhood of Tallet al-Khayat in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Dec. 22, 2019.

Lebanese police stand at attention in the neighbourhood of Tallet al-Khayat in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Dec. 22, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Lebanon
Published: May 10, 2024 04:41 AM GMT
Updated: May 10, 2024 04:48 AM GMT

A Lebanese judge has launched legal proceedings against alleged members of an international sex trafficking network, including three minors, who used video app TikTok to lure children, a judicial official said on May 9.

Last week, Lebanon's Internal Security Forces said several people had been arrested after children reported being "sexually assaulted and photographed by members of an organized gang, and forced to use drugs in hotels," in a case that has sparked an outcry.

The judge "has commenced proceedings against 12 members" of the alleged network, including three minors, a barber shop owner and a clothes shop owner living in Sweden, the official told AFP, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

They are alleged to have formed "a criminal network for human trafficking and money laundering" and to have used "electronic applications, notably TikTok, with fake names, to lure children and minors", the official said.

The judge has requested the suspects be questioned and arrest warrants be issued against them, according to the official.

Proceedings were expected to begin imminently against more alleged members of the group, including a taxi driver who transported the children to locations where they were abused, as well as a lawyer, the official added.

Suspects outside Lebanon are in Switzerland, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, the official said, adding that Interpol would be notified once arrest warrants were issued.

The gang, including five suspects already in custody, is alleged to have abused and raped the victims, threatening or attempting to kill some of them, according to the official.

It is also accused of making the children take drugs, taking images of them naked and distributing and selling the images, the official added.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

A security official familiar with the investigation told AFP in early May that six children had testified so far and were lured through a "clothing shop account offering deals or promises of being featured in advertisements, or through a hair salon or fake social media accounts".

A judicial official told AFP last week that the gang had recruited teenagers outside Lebanon "to lure children on TikTok", adding that 28 suspects had been identified in connection with the case.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Ewaldus Martinus Sedu of Maumere , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Athanasius Rethna Swamy of Ahmedabad , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Vincent Nellaiparambil of Bijnor , India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Pierre Van Vien Nguyen of Vinh, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
Let's defy the ban on 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Let's defy the ban on 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Macau told to tackle under-enrolment in schools
Macau told to tackle under-enrolment in schools
Indian court grants relief for Protestant pastor, wife
Indian court grants relief for Protestant pastor, wife
India’s Hindu nationalists seek law to control population
India’s Hindu nationalists seek law to control population
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.