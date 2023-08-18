News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Lebanon holds special prayer service for Iraqi Christians

Christian leaders express solidarity with the beleaguered Chaldean Catholic Church

Lebanon holds special prayer service for Iraqi Christians

Bishop Michel Kassarji, head of the Chaldean Community in Lebanon. (Photo: Chaldeans of Lebanon)

 

Doreen Abi Raad, OSV News

By Doreen Abi Raad, OSV News

Published: August 18, 2023 05:51 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2023 05:58 AM GMT

In Lebanon, Christian leaders gathered for an evening of prayer for Iraq and the beleaguered Chaldean Catholic Church.

"Our church in Iraq is going through difficult circumstances," Chaldean Bishop Michel Kassarji of Beirut said at the Aug. 12 solidarity prayer gathering at the Chaldean Cathedral of Archangel Raphael in Baabda, outside of Beirut, with representation by patriarchs, bishops and priests from Catholic and Orthodox churches.

"We will not surrender and the Lord is the one who protects us. Spread your light, O Lord, and bless us, bless our shepherds, bless your priests and your consecrated people who carry the good news of your Gospel, bless Iraq and its people, bless the Chaldean Church, bless Lebanon, bless our countries," Bishop Kassarji said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"God placed us on this holy land, the land of Abraham the Prophet, the land of Ur of the Chaldeans," Bishop Kassarji said, in reference to Iraq, where the roots of the Chaldean Church go back to the early Christian centuries.

The prayer appeal follows the announcement in July by Cardinal Louis Sako, patriarch of Chaldean Catholics in Iraq, to withdraw from the patriarchal see in Baghdad and relocate to a monastery in the Kurdistan region.

That voluntary departure from the patriarchal headquarters follows the decision of Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, who revoked a decree that formally recognized the cardinal as Chaldean patriarch in the country.

A decree of 2013 by Rashid's predecessor granted this authority to Cardinal Sako.

He was appointed patriarch in 2013 and elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis in 2018.

In his July 15 announcement, Cardinal Sako said: "It is unfortunate that we in Iraq live in the midst of a wide network of self-interest, narrow factionalism and hypocrisy that has produced an unprecedented political, national and moral chaos, which is taking root more and more. May God help the helpless Iraqi Christians."

Before 2003, the number of Iraqi Christians was more than 1.5 million and is now estimated at less than 200,000, due to waves of emigration, in particular following uprooting by the Islamic State in 2014.

"Our faith is firm like a rock, no matter how severe the trials are, we will remain this seed in our countries," Bishop Kassarji stressed at the prayer gathering.

Bishop Kassarji pointed out that Patriarch Sako, like all patriarchs who preceded him, "contributed to raising the name of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and the world."

"I assure you that the bells of the churches and the struggle of the clergy … will be the leaven for the continuity of this blessed land, which is a message to the entire universe," he said.

The prayer gathering took place under the auspices of Lebanese Cardinal Bechara Rai, patriarch of Maronite Catholics. Referencing the Gospel verse of Mark 5:8, "Unclean spirit, come out of the man," in his homily, Cardinal Rai lamented the evil influences in our time, particularly among world leaders.

"Today's world, especially its rulers, put God aside, dispense with his decrees and commandments, surrender to their interests at the expense of the common good, and commit injustice and tyranny and ignite the fire of conflicts and wars, without any twinge of conscience. This means that evil and evil forces are in control of them," Cardinal Rai said.

The leader of the Maronite Church lifted up "the tragedy of dear Iraq, its people, the Chaldean Church and other churches and Christians."

Cardinal Rai also pointed to the "tragedies in Syria, the Holy Land and Lebanon, where God manifested himself in his Old and New Testaments, and laid the roots of the Christian culture that enriched these countries with their civilization."

"By virtue of our evangelical message in these countries where God wanted us to be, we remain steadfast in faith, hope and love, and we are determined to live together in a spirit of brotherhood, cooperation and mutual respect with all citizens," Cardinal Rai said.

"May God accept our prayers and bestow the gift of peace upon dear Iraq, our sister Chaldean Church, patriarchs, bishops, clergy, believers and the countries of the Middle East and our churches," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings
Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change
Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua
Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine
3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India 3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India
Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Takamatsu

Diocese of Takamatsu

In a land area of 18,792 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagawa, Ehime, Tokushimaand

Read more
Diocese of Libmanan

Diocese of Libmanan

In a land area of 1,862.28 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the 1st district of Camarines

Read more
Diocese of Linhai

Diocese of Linhai

The diocese covers 3 downtown districts, 2 cities and 4 counties with an area of 9,411 square

Read more
Diocese of Port Blair

Diocese of Port Blair

In a land area of 8,293 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire union territory of Andaman Nicobar

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.