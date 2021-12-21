X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

World

Lebanese religious leaders stress unity after meeting UN chief

Antonio Guterres urges Lebanese leaders to work together to solve multiple crises plaguing the nation

Doreen Abi Raad, Catholic News Service

Doreen Abi Raad, Catholic News Service

Published: December 21, 2021 05:22 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2021 05:26 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'

Dec 20, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

More than 300 Christian cult members arrested in China

Dec 20, 2021
4

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
5

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre

Dec 20, 2021
6

Omicron outbreak derails Thailand's reopening plan

Dec 21, 2021
7

The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom

Dec 20, 2021
8

Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army

Dec 20, 2021
9

Indian Jesuits bid to protect Father Stan's reputation

Dec 20, 2021
10

Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas

Dec 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Lebanese religious leaders stress unity after meeting UN chief

Lebanese PM Najib Mikati (right) meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the government palace in Beirut on Dec. 20. (Photo: AFP)

Lebanon's religious leaders met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his visit to the crisis-stricken country.

Cardinal Bechara Rai, patriarch of Maronite Catholics, was among the six leaders meeting with the UN leader. Others attending the meeting were Greek Orthodox Patriarch John X Yazigi, Armenian Apostolic Catholicos Aram of Cilicia and representatives from the Sunni, Shia and Druze communities.

Upon his arrival in Lebanon Dec. 19, Guterres said that "the time has come for all of us, in the world, to express ... solidarity with the people of Lebanon."

Lebanon's economic meltdown, which began in late 2019, has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world since 1850. UN estimates show that 78 percent of Lebanese now live below the poverty line in the formerly middle-class country.

The religious leaders, in their joint statement with Guterres on Dec. 20, confirmed "their commitment to openness, tolerance and coexistence as the essence of Lebanon's identity and stability."

They stressed "the importance of safeguarding these values, which are at the core of faith, especially at this difficult time of grave financial and socioeconomic crisis that is heavily impacting the population."

I told the president that I have come with one simple message: the United Nations stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon

Meeting participants expressed their determination "to focus on what unites Lebanon and brings its people together." They encouraged their communities "to do the same and to adopt dialogue as a means of resolving differences in a spirit of consensus and togetherness."

"Participants emphasized a shared desire across all religions and confessions to see Lebanon recover and prosper, and they are committed to doing all they can to restore hope to its people," the statement added.

Following his visit with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Dec. 19, Guterres said: "I told the president that I have come with one simple message: the United Nations stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon."

"I urge the country's politicians to work together to resolve this crisis. And I call on the international community to strengthen its support to Lebanon," Guterres said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The Lebanese people expect their political leaders to restore the economy, provide a functioning government and state institutions, end corruption and safeguard human rights," he stressed.

"Seeing the suffering of the people of Lebanon, Lebanese political leaders do not have the right to be divided and paralyze the country," Guterres said.

Lebanon's new government, formed on Sept. 10, has not met since Oct. 12.

Also on Dec. 20, Guterres visited the port of Beirut, which was devastated by the deadly explosions of Aug. 4, 2020, and laid a wreath on the victims' memorial. The disaster left more than 200 dead and 6,500 injured. The investigation into those responsible continues to stall.

Guterres' visit to Lebanon concludes on Dec. 22.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Support Us

Latest News

Despite setbacks, Vatican editorial defends trial procedures
Dec 22, 2021
Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Dec 22, 2021
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Dec 22, 2021
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims
Dec 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines
Dec 21, 2021
Every day is Covid Christmas
Dec 21, 2021
'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Dec 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: Hope and despair are contagious
Dec 20, 2021

Features

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
India's rich-poor divide is widening
Dec 21, 2021
Papuan rebels fight a war with only bows and arrows
Dec 21, 2021
Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Dec 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics demand a say over whos their next bishop

Catholics demand a say over who’s their next bishop
Popes World Day of Peace message focuses on dialogue education work

Pope's World Day of Peace message focuses on dialogue, education, work

Traditionalist Catholics furious with Rome over Old Mass restrictions

Traditionalist Catholics furious with Rome over Old Mass restrictions
Euro president assures pope over Merry Christmas controversy

Euro president assures pope over “Merry Christmas” controversy
The First Christmas

The First Christmas
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.