News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

‘Learning to be together again,’ interview with Marta Cartabia

Explore Professor Marta Cartabia's insights on democracy, education, and societal challenges in 'Learning to be together again.'
Marta Cartabia.

Marta Cartabia. (Photo supplied)

Nuno da Silva Gonçalves SJ and Simone Sereni
Published: July 01, 2024 06:50 AM GMT
Updated: July 01, 2024 07:00 AM GMT

At the beginning of our meeting, Professor Marta Cartabia was quick to point out that she did not feel like a celebrity. This was confirmed by the flow of our conversation with her at Villa Malta, the headquarters of La Civiltà Cattolica. She answered questions with openness, simplicity and the clarity expected of an assured university professor.

During a wide-ranging conversation, she did not shy away from any topic, even though she considered one of our questions “very arduous.”

Her openness allowed us to explore a wide variety of topics: personal engagement in academia and in public affairs; threats to democracy; constitutional reform in Italy today; the war in Ukraine and the future of Europe; and finally, the challenges faced by the Church in our day, youth issues and reflections on violence in society, particularly against women.

We were struck by the frequency with which the professor referred to the need, at all levels, for participation and the sharing of common projects that can address the real problems in people’s lives.

Speaking with certainty, “the point comes back to learning to be together again, even involving groups that are not necessarily close.” Similarly, she felt that the importance given to the role of teachers in the formation of youth should be emphasized. And on young people, her remarks reflect a direct contact and a feeling of trust: they “seek authentic lifestyles and paths; they are not influenced by inherited models.”

Therefore, “let’s give them space and listen to them […], because these young people, even in their difficulties, have the antennae to understand where to find points of reference.”

We thank Professor Cartabia for her helpfulness and gladly share with readers our dialogue with her.

Read the complete article here.

This interview is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Jose Porunnedom of Mananthavady , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Dominic Van Manh Nguyên of Da Lat, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Guillermo V. Afable of Digos, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Ignatius D'Souza of Bareilly , India
Read More...
Latest News
Concerns over new criminal code taking effect in India
Concerns over new criminal code taking effect in India
Pakistani diocese flays rape-accused priest’s ‘conspiracy’ theory
Pakistani diocese flays rape-accused priest’s ‘conspiracy’ theory
Let’s start Father Stan Swamy’s beatification process
Let’s start Father Stan Swamy’s beatification process
Islamist mob attack on Bangladeshi mystic singer sparks uproar
Islamist mob attack on Bangladeshi mystic singer sparks uproar
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.