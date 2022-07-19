Leadership excites, challenges native Cambodian priest

Father Pierre Hangly Suon is the third native Cambodian priest to hold a leadership role in the local Church

Father Pierre Soun Hangly, the newly appointed apostolic prefect of Kampong Cham in Cambodia. (Photo: Catholic Cambodia)

The first native Apostolic Prefect of Kampong Cham in Cambodia says he aims to forge strong ties with local clergy, religious and laypeople to gain strength to serve the tiny Catholic community.

“I feel excited because I never imagined I could be nominated an Apostolic Prefect,” Father Pierre Hangly Suon said on July 18.

Father Suon, 50, a native Cambodian, spoke to UCA News after Pope Francis appointed him as the new head of the Apostolic Prefecture of Kampong Cham, which covers eight provinces in the central highlands of Cambodia. The area has an estimated 3,000 Catholics

The member of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME) succeeds French missionary Monsignor Andre Lesouef from the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP) who served Kampong Cham from 1968-1997. He died in 2004.

Father Suon says he was apprehensive to accept the position as he feels he has limitations in education and other qualifications. However, he is determined to serve and help in the growth of the church in Cambodia.

He said he was reminded of Jesus’ question to Saint Peter, “Do you love me? If so, please take care of my sheep.”

“It is like a new history is in the making for the Cambodian Church”

“These words remain in my heart and remind me that as God has called me, I have to respond and serve the Church in Cambodia,” he said.

The priest said his appointment signifies that local priests are able to lead the local Church again.

“It is like a new history is in the making for the Cambodian Church.”

Bishop Joseph Chhamar Salas (1937-1977) was the first native Cambodian bishop who served as the apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh from 1975-1977 before his death due to exhaustion in a labor camp of a genocidal Khmer Rouge regime.

Monsignor Paul Tep Im Sotha Samath (1934-1975) was the second native Cambodian priest who served as the apostolic prefect of Battambang from 1968-1975 before his death under Khmer Rouge persecution.

Father Suon said he has received many congratulatory messages and good wishes from people to carry out his mission in Kampong Cham.

“My strength will come from all the priests, brothers and sisters , community leaders who can give me ideas to serve this apostolic prefecture"

“They [Catholics in Cambodia] are happy with this news. This encourages me to serve the Church by leading the Apostolic Prefecture of Kampong Cham,” he said.

“I will try my best, with my strength and ability to fulfill the new mission that the Church has chosen for me,” he added.

Father Suon said he does not have any particular plan for his new mission yet as he is busy handing over duties in the Apostolic Vicariate of Phnom Penh before taking over in Kampong Cham, which is about 124 kilometers from the Cambodian capital.

Once in Kampong Cham, he wants to be familiar with local Catholics with support from local priests and current apostolic administrator, Monsignor Bruno Cosme.

“My strength will come from all the priests, brothers and sisters, community leaders who can give me ideas to serve this apostolic prefecture,” he added.

He noted that his position would help people realize they can build the Church in Cambodia together.

"Most of the faithful are young people, which is the strength of the Church"

“This is an opportunity that will enable people to realize the Church is not a foreign Church, but local and universal,” he said.

Though the Church has been present in Cambodia since the 16th century, it remains tiny and the civil war halted its growth.

“Today, it is a peaceful country with ample opportunities for growth. Most of the faithful are young people, which is the strength of the Church.”

Pierre Hangly Suon was born on April 15, 1971. He was ordained a priest on Dec. 9, 2001. He served in Kampot-Takeo pastoral district along with French MEP missionary Bishop Oliver Schmitthaeusler of Phnom Penh.

He obtained a master’s degree in theology from the Catholic Institute of Paris.

Father Suon has served as the vicar-general of Phnom Penh since 2016, priest-in-charge of Phnom Penh Thmey Pastoral District and the rector of St. Jean Marie Vianney Seminary since 2018.

The Cambodian Catholic Church has about 20,000 members spread over three jurisdictions — the Apostolic Vicariate of Phnom Penh, and those of Battambang and Kampong Cham.

