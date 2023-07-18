News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
India

Leaders mourn Christian chief minister of Indian state

Oommen Chandy, a member of Syrian Orthodox Church, served southern Kerala as a legislator for 50 years and as chief minister twice

Leaders mourn Christian chief minister of Indian state

Oommen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala, died on July 18. (Photo: oommenchandy.org)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 18, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

Updated: July 18, 2023 12:20 PM GMT

Christian leaders, including Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II of Antioch, have paid rich tributes to the two-time Christian chief minister of a southern Indian state who died on July 18. He was 79.

Oommen Chandy from the Congress party died in a private hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of neighboring Karnataka state, while undergoing cancer treatment, said his son Chandy Oommen. 

Chandy, a member of the Syrian Orthodox Church, is survived by his wife, Mariamma, and three children.

People from all walks of life, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed condolence on his death.

“India has lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala,” Modi said in his message.

Cardinal George Alencherry, head of Kerala-based Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, said Chandy served Kerala as a legislator for 50 years and chief minister twice, leaving “a deep impression on the hearts of the people” of the state. 

“He loved the people of Kerala and the people of Kerala loved him,” the prelate said.

The late leader always strove to find solutions to every crisis in life based on his deep faith in God, Alencherry said. 

“He was able to live with equanimity in intractable problems, leaving them to God’s will.” 

Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East Supreme Head of Universal Syrian Church also mourned the death of Chandy.

“He was a prominent figure in Kerala politics and a capable administrator respected by all. He was a humble and dedicated leader who won the hearts of the common people," the Damascus-based patriarch said in a message to Chandy’s wife and children.

Patriarch Aphrem II recalled his personal interactions with Chandy during his visits to India.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council in a statement said the late leader always attempted to lead the state on the path of secularism.

As chief minister, Chandy conducted direct public interaction drives that benefitted the people of Kerala to find immediate solutions to their problems, said the bishops' council said.

The late leader was “a true patriot who always respected others,” said the Catholic bishops.

Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal of Calicut, president of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council, the forum of the Latin Catholics in Kerala, described Chandy as an unparalleled leader whose loss cannot be filled. 

“The late leader always paid special attention to solving the problems of the silent and the marginalized. He was a leader who moved fast for the development of Kerala. A noble person with fire in his heart and wings on his feet,” the prelate said.

Kerala’s Communist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled his association with Chandy, saying, “It is extremely difficult to bid him farewell” as both entered political life in the same period and were elected to the state assembly for the first time in the same year. 

“Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people’s lives,” he added.

The Kerala government declared July 19 as a public holiday with two days of mourning as a mark of respect to its former chief minister.

The funeral services will be held at his parish in Puthupally village in  Kottayam district on July 19 afternoon, said V. D. Satheesan, leader of the opposition in the state assembly and Congress party leader.

Chandy was born on Oct. 31, 1943, at Puthupally. He started his political career as an activist of the Kerala Students’ Union, the student wing of the Congress party. 

He was elected the state president of the organization in the mid-1960s and became president of the Youth Congress in 1970.

Chandy holds a B.A. in economics and a degree in law from the Government Law College, Ernakulam.

He represented the Puthupally constituency in the state assembly continuously for half a century.

