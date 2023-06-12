Lay group urges synod to end endogamy in Indian Church

Catholics in an archdiocese under Syro-Malabar Church follow endogamy, termed illegal by the top court in southern Kerala

Photo of a prayer rally conducted by the Knanaya Catholic Reforms Committee (KCNS) in 2014. (Photo: thenewsminute.com)

A Catholic group campaigning against endogamy in the Syro-Malabar Church has urged the Eastern rite Church in India to end the centuries-old practice and “to uphold the values of justice and fairness.”

The Global Knanaya Reform Movement (GKRM) has written to 41 of the 56 bishops attending the special meeting of the synod, the highest decision-making body of the Church based in Kerala, which began on June 12 at Mount St. Thomas, its headquarters in Ernakulam district.

“We on June 1 wrote to Cardinal George Alencherry, urging the head of the Syro-Malabar Church to include the dispute over endogamy in Kottayam Knanaya Archdiocese as part of the synod agenda,” said Biju Uthup, vice-president of the GKRM, who signed the letter.

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

Until today, we have not got any response from the cardinal. Therefore, we sent emails to 41 bishops who are attending the synod, Uthup told UCA News on June 12.

“It is high time that the synod should take a decision based on the Kerala High Court order on March 22 that upheld the 2021 order of a civil court declaring the practice of endogamy as 'illegal'.”

Catholics in the Kottayam Knanaya archdiocese within the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church follow endogamy, claiming that their ancestors were fourth-century Jewish-Christian traders who came to Kerala under the leadership of Thomas of Cana. They call themselves the Knanaya community and follow endogamy to maintain “purity of blood.” Anyone marrying outside the community is excommunicated.

The GKRM asked the synod to discuss it as a matter of importance as a Catholic couple -- Justin John and Vijimol Shaji -- had to marry each other in front of a closed Catholic church on May 18 this year after the groom belonging to the Kottayam Knanaya archdiocese was denied the mandatory no objection letter by the parish priest despite an order from the top court in the state.

Earlier, the civil court had directed the archdiocese not to discriminate against its members who married outside the archdiocese.

The court also directed the archdiocese to issue mandatory certificates to solemnize marriages. However, the archdiocese defied the order when it came to the marriage of John and Shaji. John is planning to file a contempt of court case against the parish priest.

Uthup and others fought a legal battle for over three decades to get the mandatory certificate for the couple.

“We do not want any further humiliation to our Catholic community and therefore, we appeal to the synod to accept the court order and put an end to this discriminatory and unchristian practice," Uthup said.

GKRM has also written to Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, apostolic nuncio to India, demanding his intervention.

The special session of the synod, according to an official press release, was convened following instructions from the Vatican to find a lasting solution to the more than five-decades-old liturgy dispute in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, the biggest diocese in the Syro-Malabar Church with more than half a million faithful.

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News