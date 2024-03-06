News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Lay group seeks protection from Hindu groups in Indian state

Christians and their institutions are facing increasing threats in northeastern Assam state
Christian leaders from different parts of northeastern India are seen attending a meeting in Assam on Feb. 14, 2023.

Christian leaders from different parts of northeastern India are seen attending a meeting in Assam on Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo: UCAN files)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 06, 2024 11:26 AM GMT
Updated: March 06, 2024 11:50 AM GMT

A forum of lay Catholics has urged the head of a state government in northeast India to protect minority Christians and tribal people who are being threatened and harassed by hardline Hindu groups.

“We cannot keep silent and remain mute spectators when our community is in pain,” John S. Shilshi, founder member of the North East Catholic Research Forum (NECRF), told UCA News on March 6.

In a memorandum handed over to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 3, the NECRF expressed disappointment that the state administration failed to address the community's grievances.

“The chief minister is the guardian of all people irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion,” it reminded him.

Shilshi said the memorandum highlighted the ultimatum given by a Hindu group, Kutumbha Surakshya Parishad (family protection council), to Christian schools in Assam to rid themselves of all Christian symbols.

The group’s president Satya Ranjan Borah on Feb. 7 also threatened priests and nuns to discontinue wearing cassocks and habits on school campuses and demanded that churches located within educational complexes be removed.

A poster in Assamese, the state's official language, came up near a Christian school on Feb. 23. “This is a final warning to stop using schools as a religious institution. Remove Jesus Christ, Mary, etc, from school premises,” it read.

The memorandum also referred to a proposed legislation, the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2023, introduced in the state assembly on Feb 10 and aimed at curbing evangelism by prescribing imprisonment and hefty fines for engaging in practices like magic healing.

The chief minister himself told media people that the proposed legislation was meant to curb evangelism in Assam and would be an important milestone for his government.

“Whoever is Muslim, should remain Muslim, whoever is Christian, should remain Christian and whoever is Hindu, let them remain Hindu so that a proper balance can be achieved in our state,” Sarma reportedly said.

Assam Christian Forum (ACF), an umbrella body of various denominations in the state, refuted the allegation of conversions to Christianity through magic healing and said, “We find his [Sarma’s] statement both misguided and needless.”

NECRF has urged the chief minister to reconsider the language used in the bill and remove any “controversial references” to Christians “to avoid their misinterpretation by those with ulterior motives.”

It also sought attention to another “unreasonable demand” raised by pro-Hindu groups that tribal people who have now become Christians should be delisted from the country’s recognized list of Schedule Tribes.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

“This call raised from time to time by some hardline Hindu groups is causing concern and fear psychosis amongst many tribal Christians,” Shilshi said.

Christians make up 3.74 percent of Assam state's 31 million people, higher than the national average of 2.3 percent.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Agnelo Rufino Gracias of Jalandhar, India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop George Antonysamy of Madras-Mylapore , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Feili Wang of Anguo, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Maipan of Khammam , India
Read More...
Latest News
Philippine Church seeks justice, peace on massacre anniversary
Philippine Church seeks justice, peace on massacre anniversary
Lay group seeks protection from Hindu groups in Indian state
Lay group seeks protection from Hindu groups in Indian state
Pope’s critique of gender ideology reaffirms Church’s position
Pope’s critique of gender ideology reaffirms Church’s position
Abscoding Indonesian seminarian arrested for abusing boys
Abscoding Indonesian seminarian arrested for abusing boys
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.