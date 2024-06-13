Lawyers upset with HK’s cancelation of activists’ passports

A decision by Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security, Chris Tang Ping-keung, to cancel the passports of six “wanted fugitives” has upset the legal fraternity here, adding insult to injury given it was made within days of three senior judges quitting the territory’s top court.

Lawyers spoken to by UCA News, who declined to give their names, said the decision countered the fundamental rights of all citizens and sent “a dark message” to anyone who lives in the predominant Cantonese territory that dissent will not be tolerated.

Tang Ping-keung canceled the passports of activists currently residing in Britain on June 12 under powers recently added to the national security law, known as Article 23, which was described by China’s foreign ministry as legitimate.

The six are: Nathan Law, Christopher Mung Siu-tat, Finn Lau, Simon Cheng, Johnny Fok Ka-chi, and Tony Choi Ming-da. They were put on a wanted list last year after fleeing the city for Britain.

“These lawless wanted criminals are hiding in the United Kingdom and continue to blatantly engage in activities that endanger national security,” Hong Kong’s Security Bureau said in a statement.

“They continue to collude with external forces to protect their evil deeds. We therefore have taken such measures to give them a strong blow.”

“It’s a dreadful decision”

The cancellation of their passports was part of a range of measures that also prohibits anyone from providing them with funds and cancels out any business dealings they may have had in Hong Kong.

More than 10 pro-democracy activists living abroad have been outlawed by the authorities and a reward of HK$1 million (US$128,000) for information about each of them has also been issued.

“It’s a dreadful decision,” one lawyer, who cited fear of recrimination if named, said.

“The canceling of passports by an issuing state is a bad and dangerous move. Passports are a fundamental guarantee that are afforded all citizens.”

An observer with ties to the legal fraternity said the cancellation sent the wrong message given Hong Kong is still trying to reinvent itself for an international market in the wake of long-running protests and the harsh lockdowns imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Authorities desperately want Hong Kong to return to the glory days of the past when people from around the world lived here and the economy was booming. Those days are long gone and given the current state of play, they are unlikely to return. It sends the wrong message,” he said.

"The former British colony is sliding into totalitarianism"

Authorities here and in Beijing insist the national security laws are necessary and claim the code has quelled demonstrations and enabled peace to return to the city.

“Nathan Law and others have long been engaged in activities that are anti-China and disrupting Hong Kong,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian was quoted by the South China Morning Post as saying on June 13.

Three international judges also quit the Hong Kong judiciary over the past week amid warnings the former British colony is sliding into totalitarianism with one judge saying the slide was backed by a compliant press — led by the China Daily.

Under the Basic Law, the territory’s mini-constitution initiated following the 1997 handover to China, Hong Kong is permitted to recruit judges from outside and observers say it is a tradition seen as an “indicator of confidence” in the rule of law.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has defended the national security law and the judiciary following the resignations saying international judges may no longer be required while accusing Britain of attempting to interfere in the legal affairs of its former colony.