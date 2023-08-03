Lawyers’ body draws ire for criticizing bounty on HK democrats

HK$ 1 million bounty for eight exiled pro-democracy politicians and activists endanger their lives, the group says

Chief Executive John Lee is seen in Hong Kong on May 30, insists that extraterritorial power exists in the national security laws of many countries, as it seeks to repatriate pro-democracy Hong Kong activists. (Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing administration has criticized a pan-Asian lawyers’ group for slamming the city’s repressive national security law and HK$ 1 million (US$ 128,117) bounty on exiled pro-democracy politicians and activists.

In a press statement on Aug. 1, the Hong Kong government said it condemns the concerns of Law Association of Asia and the Pacific (LAWASIA) as “groundless attacks and slandering,” Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on Aug. 2.

An unnamed government spokesperson “solemnly” urged the group to “stop being manipulated by people with ulterior motives.”

The official also urged the group to “immediately refrain from wantonly slandering and smearing the [National Security Law] and the implementation of the Law in the HKSAR.”

LAWASIA is a regional association of lawyers, judges, jurists, and legal organizations, which advocates for the interests and concerns of the Asia-Pacific legal profession.

The reaction from Hong Kong authorities came after the legal group on July 31 had raised concerns over the bounty and the language used by Chief Executive John Lee against the democrats.

The legal group had stated that the language used by Lee “should be avoided at all costs.”

Earlier on July 11, Chief Executive John Lee had urged Hong Kongers to treat the exiled democrats as “street rats” after the national security police announced HKD 1 million bounty on each of them.

Lee had stated that “everyone should treat them [the democrats] as street rats and avoid [them] at all costs.”

The legal group pointed out that the comments from Lee would put the democrats’ life in danger.

“Such language may lead to the incitement of violence against these persons, including the lawyers,” the group said.

The eight self-exiled democrats charged with posing a threat to national security are Dennis Kwok, Kevin Yam, ex-lawmakers Ted Hui, Nathan Law, and activists Anna Kwok, Elmer Yuen, Mung Siu-tat, and Finn Lau.

The legal group also voiced its concerns over the restrictions placed against lawyers Kevin Yam and Dennis Kwok.

The group stated that it was concerned “that professional restrictions have been sought to be imposed on these lawyers, by Hong Kong’s Secretary of Justice’s complaint to the Law Society of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Bar Association.”

However, the Hong Kong government in its statement alleged that its actions against Yam and Kwok were due to their remarks against the city’s judiciary.

The spokesperson said that they “made use of their capacity as a Hong Kong barrister and a Hong Kong solicitor to smear Hong Kong’s judicial system and rule of law and make slanderous remarks against Hong Kong judges and prosecutors.”

“Their acts have undermined the judicial system and overall interests of the HKSAR and are suspected of seriously violating cardinal professional rules and ethics of a legal practitioner,” the spokesperson said.

Chan Chak-ming, president of Hong Kong’s Law Society and an executive committee member of the legal group stated on Aug. 1 that the group’s statement did not represent his personal view.

Chan pointed out that the Law Society was a “self-governing professional body which deals with complaints about its members fairly, impartially and efficiently.”

He further pointed out that the Law Society had to ensure that those filing complaints could do so without pressure.

“Any pressure to be exerted on the Law Society when the complaints [whether or not relating to the National Security Law] are under investigation is unacceptable,” Chan said.

In June 2020, Beijing imposed the national security law after months of protests and unrest since 2019 against a controversial extradition law which was later axed.

The vaguely defined law criminalizes subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces, and terrorist acts including the disruption to transport and other infrastructure.

The law gives police sweeping powers, alarming democrats, civil society groups, and trade partners, as such laws have been used broadly to silence and punish dissidents in China.

However, the authorities claim it has restored stability and peace to the city.

