News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Lawmaker files for legalizing divorce in Catholic Philippines

Congressman Edcel Lagman argues that absolute divorce is a decent interment of a long-dead marriage

Philippine Catholic faithful hold a banner against absolute divorce as they take part in a

Philippine Catholic faithful hold a banner against absolute divorce as they take part in a "Walk for Life" protest at a park in Manila, on Feb. 24, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: July 04, 2022 10:17 AM GMT

Updated: July 04, 2022 10:55 AM GMT

A Philippine lawmaker is taking a second shot at legalizing divorce in Asia's only Catholic-majority country.

Albay lawmaker Edcel Lagman on July 3 re-filed a bill, dubbed the “Absolute Divorce Act,” to liberate “beleaguered and tormented wives” from “irretrievably dysfunctional marriages or inordinately abusive marital relations.”

A previous bill was set aside by the Senate under former President Rodrigo Duterte after being approved by the Committee on Population and Family Relations in the House of Representatives as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

The Philippines is the only country, aside from the Vatican, to outlaw absolute divorce even though the Catholic hierarchy grants canonical dissolution of marriage.

The country allows declaration of nullity based on psychological incapacity, a long and expensive legal process that only the court could decide, not the couple themselves.

Lawmakers pushing for absolute divorce say it is time for the Philippines to pass a law because defective marriages were leading to increased women and child abuse in the country.

Lagman, who is a lawyer, told the media on July 4 that divorce was the key to liberating both sexes in a troubled relationship that diminishes the quality of life of the couple and their children.

“The bill re-instituting absolute divorce is a sequel to the Reproductive Health Law which allows the state to promote artificial contraceptives. Like the Reproductive Health Law, the central figure in the divorce bill is the woman who is often times abused in a malfunctioning relationship,” Lagman added.

Lagman said Filipinos did practice divorce in the pre-Spanish era and so the bill was not totally alien to Philippine culture.

“We had divorce during the time of our grandfathers and grandmothers. Thus, the bill only reinstates divorce because we had this already even during the Spanish occupation,” the lawmaker added.

Lagman further cited the ruling of the Supreme Court saying that severance of a marriage bond is a decent interment of a long-dead marriage.  Divorce was not a violation of the Philippine Constitution, which upholds family life, and divorce could sometimes be the panacea to uphold family life, he added.

Marriage is a social institution, the foundation of the family and is inviolable, but “the framers of the Constitution were unanimous that the Congress is not prohibited or precluded from instituting absolute divorce and dissolution of marriage under the current Charter,” Lagman said.

Conservative groups, however, say his legal logic is erroneous.

“How can Congressman Lagman say that divorce is pro-family life when it destroys the family? The children are the ultimate victims of divorce, not the couple,” Jason Tolosa, a group member of Manila Family Life, told UCA News.

Tolosa said divorce could be prone to abuse by the rich because they could afford to go to court.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Remembering Indian Jesuit Stan Swamy, who died a prisoner Remembering Indian Jesuit Stan Swamy, who died a prisoner
Indonesia's Widodo ‘lit candle of peace in Eastern Europe' Indonesia's Widodo ‘lit candle of peace in Eastern Europe'
Indian Christian Day observed on St.Thomas feast Indian Christian Day observed on St.Thomas feast
Vietnamese Catholics celebrate new parish after 150-year wait Vietnamese Catholics celebrate new parish after 150-year wait
British missionary bridged faiths through dialogue in Indonesia British missionary bridged faiths through dialogue in Indonesia
Cambodian Church welcomes first ethnic Phnong priest Cambodian Church welcomes first ethnic Phnong priest
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope says he has no plans to resign at least for now

Pope says he has no plans to resign, at least for now

In new interview, Francis denies rumors he has cancer and says God will tell him when it’s time to step down

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.