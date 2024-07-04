News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Lawmaker demands to free jailed Indian bishop, 21 others

Madhya Pradesh has initiated a crackdown on exorbitant fees and only Church-run schools have faced the wrath so far
An idol from the Vishnu Varah Temple, built in the 11th century, in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The central Indian state is known for its marginalized people.

Jose K Mani, a member of the Indian Parliament has sought 'immediate release' of jailed Christians in central Madhya Pradesh state, ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party. (Photo: Facebook)

UCA News reporter
Published: July 04, 2024 12:36 PM GMT
Updated: July 04, 2024 01:49 PM GMT

A Christian lawmaker has sought the federal government’s intervention to secure the release of a Protestant bishop, a Catholic priest, and 20 others jailed for more than a month in a central Indian state for charging exorbitant school fees.

Jose K Mani, a member of the Rajya Sabha (upper house of parliament), in a July 2 letter to the federal minority ministry, sought “immediate release” of the Christians from Jabalpur prison in Madhya Pradesh state, ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mani's letter comes weeks after George Kurian, a Kerala-based Christian and BJP member, was named minister in charge of minority affairs in the  Modi government that assumed power for a third time on June 9.

According to Mani, a Catholic, the Christians have been languishing in jail since May 27.

The lawmaker from the Kerala Congress (Mani) party, based in southern Kerala state, said they “never have not been involved in any illegal activity” and had “no criminal record.” 

Police in Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh on May 27 arrested Bishop Ajay Umesh Kumar James of Jabalpur of the Church of North India (CNI), five Church-run school principals, and two pastors for allegedly charging exorbitant fees to school students.

On the same day, police arrested Father Abraham Thazhathedathu, attached to the Catholic Diocese of Jabalpur and a native of Kerala, and a woman principal.

They are among the 22 Christians in a prison in Jabalpur.

The police have also accused 51 people of running a scam, including the book publishers, alleging that they were working hand in glove with the school management.

The government's wrath fell on the management of 11 schools, seven of which were highly reputed Church-run institutions.

There are 1,037 registered private schools in Jabalpur, a central Indian state known for its poverty and marginalized people, including Dalits (former untouchables) and a large tribal population.

Deepak Saxena, Jabalpur district collector, the highest administrative official in the district, said their arrests were part of a crackdown by the state government.

The drive against these 11 schools is just the beginning, Saxena added.

Father Davis George, vicar-general of Jabalpur diocese, said it was "sad that people engaged in imparting knowledge are jailed like hardcore criminals."

"Our people were arrested early in the morning as if they were involved in heinous crimes," George recalled.

 “The action seemed part of a conspiracy,” the priest told UCA News.

The diocese has already filed bail applications in the high court, the top court in the state, but the hearing is getting delayed, he added.

After decades of service, Christians have suddenly become the target of a vicious campaign, said a CNI official.

“It is a tragedy that police jailed our bishop along with five principals and two pastors,” the official added, seeking anonymity.

Under state law, an annual fee hike above 10 percent requires the collector’s nod, and the state government must sanction a 15 percent hike. However, a private school is free to hike fees up to 5 percent on its own.

People working in Church-run institutions like schools, hostels and orphanages in the recent past have faced cases under the state’s stringent anti-conversion law that criminalizes religious conversion.

Bishop Emeritus Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur and Sister Liji Joseph of the Congregation of Mother Carmel were charged with the anti-conversion law in May last year.

Modi’s BJP has been ruling Madhya Pradesh since 2003, with a one-and-a-half-year break after the 2018 assembly elections, when the secular opposition Congress party won.

The BJP won the 2023 elections with a thumbing majority for yet another five-year term.

Christians make up less than 1 percent of Madhya Pradesh’s 72 million people, a majority of them Hindus, including Dalits (15 percent) and tribal people (21.9 percent).

