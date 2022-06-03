News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Laudato Si' Week garners huge global response

Millions of Catholics joined community and online events to mark the event across the globe

Pope Francis meets a youth delegation in the Vatican ahead of Laudati Si' Week

Pope Francis meets a youth delegation in the Vatican ahead of Laudati Si' Week. (Photo: Laudato Si' Movement)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 03, 2022 05:39 AM GMT

Updated: June 03, 2022 05:46 AM GMT

Millions of Catholics across the globe participated in a series of events during Laudato Si’ Week that celebrated the seventh anniversary of Pope Francis’ groundbreaking encyclical stressing the need to protect the earth.

The May 22-29 event is an initiative sponsored by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Integral Human Development and facilitated by the Laudato Si’ Movement, a global Catholic alliance of some 800 grassroots organizations, promoting the teachings of the celebrated environmental encyclical.

From Argentina and Italy to Australia, a record number of Catholics joined community and online events during the week, according to the Laudato Si’ Movement.

The alliance registered 295 events, an increase of 47 percent from the previous year. It noted that this figure is just a fraction of the numerous events held across six continents.

This year many events focused on synodality in line with ongoing consultations on “Synod 2021-2023: For a Synodal Church.”

Pope Francis kicked off the annual celebrations in Rome during his weekly Angelus address on May 22, inviting everyone to “act together in taking care of our common home.”

“The incredible response from the global Catholic Church during Laudato Si’ Week shows the beautiful diversity and breadth of this global movement to care for God's creation"

The pope has called on all Catholics to participate in the Season of Creation, the annual Christian celebration of prayer and action for our common home, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 4.

Tomás Insua, executive director of the Laudato Si’ Movement, described the huge response to Laudato Si’ week as “incredible.”

“The incredible response from the global Catholic Church during Laudato Si’ Week shows the beautiful diversity and breadth of this global movement to care for God's creation. Together, Laudato Si’ Week provided hope to millions of Catholics across the world who are in desperate need of such light,” he said.

“There is still so much more to be done as the climate emergency and ecological crisis are getting worse throughout the world. But we all should take hope in the fact that every year more and more Catholics are committing to urgent action for our common home.” 

In his remarks to close the week-long observance, Auxiliary Bishop Vicente Ferreira of Belo Horizonte in Brazil asked Catholics to come together and take further action.

“We do not realize that it depends on our actions. I don't want us to ever forget what happened … We can't allow the mining companies to do what they want in our city. We have to stand together for our city and take action. We have to end our consumerism and create less waste.”

