X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Laudato Si' inspires young Americans to faith-based climate action

Students join programs to learn more about how to bring the encyclical's teaching on climate change into the US Church

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Published: September 01, 2021 06:20 AM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2021 06:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Crisis deepens in India's Eastern Church over liturgy

Aug 31, 2021
2

'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'

Aug 31, 2021
3

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
4

Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state

Aug 30, 2021
5

Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits

Aug 30, 2021
6

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
7

The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church

Aug 31, 2021
8

Rohingya receive Covid jabs as Myanmar junta extends rollout

Aug 30, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics encouraged to serve Covid patients

Aug 30, 2021
10

Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal

Aug 31, 2021
Support UCA News
Laudato Si' inspires young Americans to faith-based climate action

Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion gather outside the Bank of England ahead of a march on Aug. 27 through the City of London in a protest against fossil fuel projects. (Photo: AFP)

After reading Pope Francis' encyclical, Laudato Si', Emily Burke began wondering what she, as a student at Jesuit-run Creighton University in Nebraska, US, could do to help protect the environment.

"I was really energized," she recalled after reading the teaching document. "That message informed my time at Creighton."

She became involved in a student-led campaign to convince university trustees to divest school resources from fossil fuel companies. The work, rooted in church teaching, led school officials to announce Dec. 31, 2020, that full divestment would occur within a decade.

Burke and other students had something to celebrate and realized their generation could make a difference.

After graduating from Creighton in May, Burke, 22, is ready to turn the pope's teaching into a career as she begins doctoral studies this fall in community and environmental sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She is among a growing cadre of young adults who have been inspired by Pope Francis' calls to understand the integral connection between people and the Earth, care for creation and the harmful effects of climate change on all life.

He also expressed hope that the work on environmental concerns can be an evangelizing tool directed at young adults

Burke's role in the divestment movement led to an invitation to be a leader of the young adult track during the Catholic Climate Covenant's second biennial "Laudato Si' and the U.S. Catholic Church" conference in July. The conference saw more than 2,700 participants join a series of online programs to learn more about how to bring the encyclical's teaching on climate change into the U.S. church.

"It's excited a lot of people who were at the conference to realize that there's a mass of young people who are trying to move the needle on climate within the Catholic context," Burke said of the three-day online conference.

The interest and energy expressed by young adults is understandable, said Dan Misleh, executive director of the Catholic Climate Covenant. "Young people are concerned about the future," he told Catholic News Service.

The Catholic climate group is looking to tap that energy by encouraging young people to "challenge their own parish and diocesan leaders to listen to them and their concerns and to take creation care as seriously as the science demands," Misleh said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He also expressed hope that the work on environmental concerns can be an evangelizing tool directed at young adults by helping them understand they can "fix their future with their faith."

Annapatrice Johnson, 32, team leader for young adult empowerment for Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, coordinated the young adult track for the conference from her base in Seattle. She said young people have a "feeling of angst of the impending doom" and want to be involved in protecting the Earth for future generations.

Sessions during the conference were designed to give participants skills in organizing, tools for action and ways to determine where they can impact the church's members to make creation care a priority, Johnson explained.

Participants came to realize they were not alone in their concerns and that they have the ability to influence parish and diocesan leaders when it comes to climate advocacy that is rooted in Catholic social teaching and backed by the pope's own words.

"What can the church do?" she asked. "Start changing the narrative. There's a lot of language that talks about us caring for creation, but we separate from it. We have to realize we are integrally connected. We're not different. We need to see ourselves as part of creation rather than apart from creation."

It's the words of Pope Francis that have influenced the work of Brenda Noriega-Flores in different venues from the diocesan level to individual lifestyle choices.

I realized there's no time to waste. He made me reflect about how I was living my own life

At World Youth Day 2019 in Panama, Noriega-Flores, led a contingent from the Diocese of San Bernardino, California, where she was young adult ministry coordinator. She was invited with other young adults to attend a lunch with the pope where they discussed various issues, including climate change. She was struck by the pope's concern that the window to act to prevent climate catastrophe was limited.

"I realized there's no time to waste," she said. "He made me reflect about how I was living my own life."

In her ministries since, most recently working alongside Johnson with Maryknoll, Noriega-Flores has made Laudato Si' the primary focus of her work. She said she has shared its message with other young adults, including Latino farmworkers in California.

"For me, it implores me to live it myself and teach others," Noriega-Flores said.

Personally, that meant planning for her wedding July 24, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Church in Fresno, California, to be a simple celebration: traditional cotton clothing reflecting her and her husband's Mexican heritage, simple wedding bands made of recycled gold, and a reception at a restaurant with only the closest family and friends present.

"Some would ask, 'Isn't this too much?' I said, 'No, we want to live the Franciscan life,'" she explained. "This is the sacrament of marriage and let's get it out of the marketing."

Another conference participant, Colby Cox, 24, joined sessions from Germany, where he serves as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He said he was glad to know that other young people share his concerns about a warming planet.

Cox grew up as a member of the Southern Baptist convention and became Catholic in college. While going through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults a deacon told him about the Catholic Climate Covenant's work on the environment and he has been exploring church teaching on the topic ever since.

As a Native American, you're always taught from when you're small you have to take care of Mother Earth and she takes care of you

His interest lies in the science of climate change. Cox told CNS he wants to use his interest in science to verify for himself the effects of global warming. "When you see (the effects) in every sphere of what you study," he said, "you ask, 'What's the root cause?'"

The consequences of climate change are readily apparent to Teresa Tsosie, director of religious education at St. Jude Parish in Tuba City, Arizona, where she serves the Navajo people. Her work around climate issues got the attention of Johnson, who invited her to join the conference as a track leader.

The farms and grazing land of the Navajo are experiencing prolonged drought, something that Tsosie, 34, said she does not recall from her childhood. She tells how her grandmother was a sheep herder, but that these days it is difficult for the Navajo people to keep animals. She cited a recent memo from Navajo leaders that called for ranchers to reduce the size of their herds because of a water shortage.

Such realities have spearheaded Tsosie to lead an effort to reduce waste at St. Jude by ending the use of single-use cups and containers. She also has made connections among Native Americans between traditional teaching on the necessity to respect Earth and the papal encyclical similar call.

"As a Native American, you're always taught from when you're small you have to take care of Mother Earth and she takes care of you, she returns it to you," Tsosie said.

As a Native American, she told CNS she also is motivated to act to protect the planet for her 11-year-old nephew. She's concerned because it has become rare for him to see snow, or even much rain, during northern Arizona winters.

"I wonder what the world will be like for him," she said. "We're trying to save the planet for the younger generation."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Sep 2, 2021
Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Sep 2, 2021
Taiwan receives first batch of Pfizer vaccines
Sep 2, 2021
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Sep 2, 2021
Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy
Sep 2, 2021
Pope denounces Western attempts to impose democracy on others
Sep 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021
World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya
Sep 1, 2021
Keeping alive the loved ones who disappeared
Aug 31, 2021
'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'
Aug 31, 2021
The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church
Aug 31, 2021

Features

Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives
Sep 1, 2021
Organic revolution threatens tea disaster in Sri Lanka
Sep 1, 2021
Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal
Aug 31, 2021
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis opens his heart in first interview since his July operation

Francis opens his heart in first interview since his July operation
Afghanistan my love

Afghanistan my love
The Bishops the Eucharist and Abortion

The Bishops, the Eucharist, and Abortion
The Holy Land goes on tour in Iraq Syria and Lebanon

The Holy Land goes “on tour” in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon
From one power to another

From one power to another
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me accept You as my Master

Lord, help me accept You as my Master
Jesus, get into our boat as you did with Simon

Jesus, get into our boat as you did with Simon
Blessed André Grasse | Saint of the Day

Blessed André Grasse | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.