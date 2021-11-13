X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

United States

Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life

Pope Francis calls the world to join a new global grassroots movement to create a more sustainable world

By Dennis Sadowski Catholic News Service

By Dennis Sadowski Catholic News Service

Published: November 13, 2021 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: November 13, 2021 05:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year

Nov 10, 2021
2

COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?

Nov 11, 2021
3

Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics

Nov 12, 2021
4

Catholic church shelled again in battle-ravaged Myanmar

Nov 10, 2021
5

Indonesian governor blames flood disaster on palm oil firms

Nov 11, 2021
6

The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation

Nov 11, 2021
7

Climate struggle heats up in Pakistan

Nov 10, 2021
8

Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh

Nov 10, 2021
9

Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education

Nov 12, 2021
10

Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?

Nov 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life

A carcass of an elephant succumbed to drought in the Hwange National Park, in Zimbabwe, on Nov. 12, 2019. Over 200 elephants have died due to lack of water and food in the park currently carrying upwards of 45 000 pachyderms. (Photo: AFP)

The Vatican's seven-year plan to widen the reach of Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical on the environment is just what the church needs in a time of global climate change in the mind of Father Emmet Farrell, a retired priest living in San Diego.

"The church is very serious about what we need to do to address climate change," Father Farrell, volunteer director of the Creation Care Ministry of the Diocese of San Diego, said of the Laudato Si' Action Platform that launches Nov. 14.

The pope introduced the initiative in a video May 25, asking the world to join a new global grassroots movement to create a more inclusive, fraternal, peaceful and sustainable world.

Coordinated through the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, the platform is "a seven-year journey that will see our communities committed in different ways to becoming totally sustainable, in the spirit of integral ecology," the pope said.

"We need a new ecological approach that can transform our way of dwelling in the world, our lifestyles, our relationship with the resources of the earth and, in general, our way of looking at humanity and of living life," he said.

Father Farrell is working on the effort with a team of lay leaders. The diocesan ministry has developed a "Creation Care Action Plan" that includes numerous actions -- from the simple to more complex -- that individuals, parishes and wider society can take to promote sustainability.

The ambitious San Diego plan falls in line with the dicastery's aspiration of building an integrated global effort to protect creation for future generations. The Vatican platform is meant to help those who want to increase their commitment to bringing the encyclical, "Laudato Si', on Care for Our Common Home," to life by promising to carry out a set of actions for seven years.

Father Farrell told Catholic News Service Nov. 11 his diocese joined the pope's initiative because failing to act to protect Earth is not an option.

"Laudato Si' is a spiritual and moral document. It's not political. It's spiritual and very moral, so the church has to be active," he said.

The priest described the initiative as "a church-based model for community organizing."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The Vatican really is a leader in the world. In my more than 50 years as a priest, I have never seen the church doing what it's doing with this platform. They're saying it's not good enough to read it (the encyclical), but to say something has to be done and here is the plan," he said.

The platform calls for integrating actions across different sectors, such as universities, parishes, dioceses, religious orders, community organizations, neighborhoods, businesses and health care institutions.

The launch originally was to occur Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. However, dicastery officials decided to delay it for six weeks to allow for a period of prayer and for more time for church entities to determine whether to commit to a seven-year mission.

The initiative has seven goals rooted in the encyclical: responding to the cry of the Earth and environmental degradation; responding to the cry of poor and vulnerable people; creating an ecological-sustainable economy; adopting simple lifestyles; supporting ecological education; promoting ecological spirituality; and building community awareness, participation and action.

Salesian Father Joshtrom Kureethadam, coordinator of ecology and creation at the dicastery, said when the initiative was introduced that choosing the biblical time frame of seven years "enables us to work slowly but surely without being obsessed with immediate results."

The first year will be dedicated to building community, sharing resources and developing action plans for each Laudato Si' goal. Implementing the plans will follow for the next five years, followed by a year of sabbatical "to praise and thank God," Father Kureethadam said.

The Catholic Climate Covenant is coordinating the U.S. involvement with the global platform.

Executive director Jose Aguto said dozens of Catholic entities have committed to work toward achieving the initiative's goals. Its own initiative, called "We're All Part of God's Plan(et)," provides resources, ideas and a gathering place for those seeking to integrate Laudato Si' into daily life.

"The covenant wants to make available to interested institutions and individuals access to the people who are working in the respective communities and sectors to implement integral ecology in prayer, word and deed," he told CNS. "We seek to offer to U.S. faithful and institutions not just a website with resources to implement Laudato Si' but also hands-on expertise to help accompany them in doing so."

He said that in addition to San Diego, 16 other U.S. dioceses have developed plans before the platform launch. He expects others to follow.

The covenant also has distributed dozens of small grants to institutions to help them implement the platform. Funds were made available through a $50,000 gift from Our Lady of Victory Mission Sisters of Huntington, Indiana, and a matching amount from donors.

Additional funding is being sought to continue supporting local efforts, Aguto said.

The university and college sector has 80 institutions worldwide onboard, said Michael Schuck, a professor of theology at Loyola University Chicago who is co-director of the International Jesuit Ecology Project.

Each school has committed to developing its own action plan, he said. Institutions are located in 25 countries including Australia, Benin, Columbia, India, France, Madagascar, Mexico, Nicaragua and the United States.

After the launch, the schools will be assembled into small groups from widely dispersed geographic areas. Schuck said they will then regularly meet online, allowing for the exchange of ideas with the chance to learn from each other.

"The journey," he said, "is about pushing and changing and incentivizing and moving ahead."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Support Us

Latest News

Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Nov 13, 2021
Pope's Assisi pilgrimage was dedicated to the poor
Nov 13, 2021
COP26: Vatican calls for solidarity with poorer nations
Nov 13, 2021
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Nov 13, 2021
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Nov 13, 2021
Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics
Nov 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Nov 12, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021
The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation
Nov 11, 2021
No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021

Features

'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How we see the poor and what we see in them

How we see the poor and what we see in them
Gone to graveyards every one

Gone to graveyards every one
No one knows the day or hour

No one knows the day or hour
Telling someones story

Telling someone's story
We are still standing

We are still standing
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.