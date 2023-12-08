‘Laudate Deum’ – Ecology in the Light of the Gospel

Always appealing to the sensitivity and urgency of caring for the environment and our common home, Francis relies on Scripture and Tradition

On October 4, 2023, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the pope issued an apostolic exhortation devoted to the climate crisis. The document’s title comes from its opening two words in Latin, a quotation from il poverello: “Laudate Deum for all his creatures.”

The saint, who seems to have had difficulty writing a rule to guide religious life, liked to sing with words and gestures to express the joy of living together with other creatures, his sisters. Hence the opening words, providing a perspective from which to read this document of the magisterium of the present pope. The mysticism of St. Francis is fundamental for a correct interpretation of the text.

In this sense, as we proceed in reading the document, it is important not to lose sight of the centrality of God, whom we praise for his creatures. Otherwise, we could easily come to think that the pope is adhering to whatever ideology is fashionable today, devised by some secular environmental group advocating the protection of nature as against human beings and the progress of their societies.

Whether they are long or short, whether they are found at the beginning or at the end of the exhortation, the biblical references are fundamental to a correct interpretation of the document. From these links, it is easy to see that the pope is not speaking as the head of some NGO, but as a true spiritual leader, especially when he lays the foundation for what is characteristic of an ecology which is explicitly “Christian.”

This is the thesis we will try to expound in the following pages. Always appealing to the sensitivity and urgency of caring for the environment and our common home, Francis relies on Scripture and Tradition as the depositum fidei, so as to show the Christian vision of the commitment to protect creation in the current context of environmental crisis. In doing so, the pope clearly addresses the perspectives of Teilhard de Chardin (1881-1955).

In this regard, it is worth mentioning Francis’ reference to Teilhard in his first social encyclical, Laudato Si’ (LS). He named the Jesuit paleontologist in a footnote to No. 83, to show that the “journey of the universe” toward its “universal maturation” implies that the attitude of “tyrannical and irresponsible domination of human beings over other creatures” needs to be overcome (LS 83).

For the critique of this attitude to be authentic and explicitly Christian, it is necessary to establish three basic principles, which we find in the task of caring for our common home advocated by Pope Francis. First, respect for nature must be based on the creative act of God, since the world, that is, our “common home,” contains intrinsic value that must be respected insofar as it is a free gift coming from divine love.

Second, the ecological sensitivity promoted by the pope emerges from a “situated anthropocentrism,” which the Christian tradition can never renounce.

Third, since respect for nature derives above all from a spirituality that makes us see ourselves as brothers and sisters among ourselves and in our relationship other creatures, the civic or even political activism to which Francis urges us will always include dialogue, reflection and cooperation, renouncing in every case the violence of actions that set us against each other, causing the destruction of the social fabric, and thus of our common home.

