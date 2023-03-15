News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Latin American continental synod highlights Nicaragua crisis

Each of the four subregions split to look at distinct issues shaping the church in Latin America and the Caribbean

Nicaraguan Catholic bishop Rolando Alvarez prays at the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas church in Managua, on May 20, 2022

Nicaraguan Catholic bishop Rolando Alvarez prays at the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas church in Managua, on May 20, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Lucien Chauvin, OSV News

By Lucien Chauvin, OSV News

Published: March 15, 2023 04:40 AM GMT

Updated: March 15, 2023 04:48 AM GMT

Latin America wrapped up the church’s continental synod process in early March after nearly one month of meetings that brought together representatives from around the world’s most Catholic region.

Unlike other continents, each of which held only one assembly, Latin America split the process in four. Mexico and Central America held the first meeting in mid-February in El Salvador. The Caribbean countries followed, meeting in the Dominican Republic; countries from Andean region gathered in Ecuador, and, finally, the countries in the Southern Cone, including Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile, had the final meeting. Held in Brasilia, the Brazilian capital, it concluded March 10.

"We were the fourth leg of the regional table. The conclusions of each zone will now be synthesized into one document and sent to Rome as an instrument for the October synod," Father Matias Taricco, deputy executive secretary of the Argentine bishops' conference, told OSV News.

The continental phase of the synod has traveled across the globe with sessions in Europe, Oceania, North America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East in February and March.

While each Latin American subregion focused on the general theme of the continental synod phase -- "enlarge the space of your tent" (Is 54:2) -- they looked at distinct issues that are shaping the church in Latin America and the Caribbean and which were raised during the listening phase of the synod process.

The crisis in Nicaragua was front and center at the Mexico and Central America meeting, which began at the Cathedral in San Salvador, El Salvador. It is where the remains of St. Oscar Romero, the martyred archbishop of San Salvador, are interred.

The archbishop was killed in 1980 because he criticized El Salvador’s military government. Parallels were drawn to Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, a critic of the Nicaraguan government who was sentenced to 26 years in prison Feb. 10.

Bishop Álvarez refused to leave Nicaragua in a mass deportation ordered by President Daniel Ortega’s regime in early February prior to his sentence. He has since been moved to a maximum security prison and has no contact with the outside world.

On March 13, the Nicaraguan government asked the Holy See to close their respective diplomatic missions. "This is not a break in relations, as has been reported by media outlets," Vatican News reported.

Pope Francis was asked about the situation in Nicaragua speaking to a Spanish-language media outlet Infoabe; the interview was published March 10. Responding to the questions about Bishop Álvarez, Pope Francis said that "we have a bishop in prison, a very serious and capable man, who wanted to give his testimony and did not accept exile." The pope added "it is something from outside of what we are living, as if it were a communist dictatorship in 1917 or a Hitlerian one in 1935."

Calling the dictatorship "rude" the pope called Ortega "unbalanced."

Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos of Trujillo, Peru, president of the Latin American bishops’ council (CELAM), published an open letter prior to the subregional synod supporting Bishop Álvarez and others detained in Nicaragua.

Writing in the name of CELAM, Archbishop Cabrejos said Feb. 11 that in such trying times, "I offer my solidarity, proximity and prayers with and for the people of God and their pastors."

The meeting in the Caribbean focused on Afro-Caribbean populations and the role of women and young people in the church, while the Andean region -- Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela -- put a spotlight on Indigenous people and the environment, two themes that have been stressed by Pope Francis throughout his papacy, particularly in visits to these countries.

The final meeting in Brazil, which included Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, looked at the themes of women (the meeting coincided with International Women’s Day on March 8) and how Pope Francis has changed the church. The church commemorated the 10th anniversary of Francis’ election on March 13.

Uruguayan Sister Rosina Thevenet, a Daughter of Mary Help of Christians, said the meeting stressed the need to listen to the pope’s call that the church cannot stand still.

"We discussed what 'expanding the tent' means. It is a change in mentality, in co-responsibility and participation of the people of God. It means transparency in the church, not only in terms of economics, but the whole church, from daily activities in a parish all the way to the top," Thevenet told OSV News.

"I would say that we are in a kairos moment. It is a time to listen, but also for dialogue and discernment," said Thevenet, one of 19 people in the Uruguay delegation to attend the assembly.

Blanca Palacios, a laywoman who heads the pastoral commission in the Paraguayan bishops’ conference, said her takeaway from the synod process has been the impact of the spiritual conversation that Pope Francis has stressed. "The spiritual conversation means a church that is more participatory. A church that walks together and makes decisions based on active listening," she said.

Palacios, one of 14 representatives from Paraguay who attended the meeting, said the spiritual conversation is a way to address common themes, including clericalism in the church.

"The synod will have to address clericalism and hierarchy if we want a church that reflects the people of God from Vatican II," she said.

Father Taricco, one of more than 40 representatives in the Argentine delegation, said his country’s contribution was about the concept of a synodal church.

He said that since the first "listening phase" of the synod, Argentina has stressed the need to review the church’s institutional management and rethink governance. "We believe in new forms of management that are not unipersonal, but collective and participatory," he said.

Father Taricco said that a synodal church needs to consider new ministries, new forms of service and authority. "This means talking about the place of women, the role of the LGBQT+ community and how we receive others, expanding the tent to those who have left the church," he said. "It is about God’s promise."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan defies arrest Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan defies arrest
Abuse is 'clear and present danger,' pope says Abuse is 'clear and present danger,' pope says
Latin American continental synod highlights Nicaragua crisis Latin American continental synod highlights Nicaragua crisis
US diocese files for bankruptcy in face of abuse claims US diocese files for bankruptcy in face of abuse claims
A love of music leads Filipino Muslim to Catholic faith A love of music leads Filipino Muslim to Catholic faith
Women can help Asian Church in ‘expanding the tent’ Women can help Asian Church in ‘expanding the tent’
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Shanghai

Diocese of Shanghai

In a land area of 6,340 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Shanghai Municipality. Shanghai is

Read more
Diocese of Khunti

Diocese of Khunti

In a land area of 3, 365 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Khunti civil

Read more
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Diocese of Islamabad- Rawalpindi

Diocese of Islamabad- Rawalpindi

In a land area of around 178,341 square kilometers, the diocese covers the divisions of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, the whole

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.