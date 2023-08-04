Laos urged to release dissident Chinese rights lawyer

Lu Siwei angered Beijing for representing Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters and was arrested in Laos on July 28

Lu Siwei (second from left) and other lawyers hired by families to defend the Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are seen in this Oct. 22, 2020 photo. (Radio Free Asia)

Some 60 NGOs and rights groups have urged the Laos government to release a Chinese human rights lawyer who was arrested by the authorities while traveling to the United States (US) to reunite with his family.

Chinese Human Rights Defenders issued a press statement on Aug. 1 demanding the release of Lu Siwei from Laos saying that he is at a serious risk of forced repatriation to China, ChinaAid reported.

The statement was signed by 64 NGOs and rights groups.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

“We are gravely concerned that he is at serious risk of forced repatriation to China where he faces the high likelihood of torture and other ill-treatment,” the rights group said.

The group alleged that the repatriated individuals “effectively disappeared for extended periods, with family members and colleagues unable to obtain information until months or years after.”

Lu was arrested on July 28 after arriving in Laos.

Lu, who had obtained visas for Laos and the US, was arrested in front of two ChinaAid reporters who were allegedly assaulted by the police officials.

The reporters were also asked to take down a YouTube video currently in circulation which shows the Lao police officials arresting Lu, ChinaAid reported. The reporters were later told to sign a document in a foreign language and give up their US passports.

The rights group alleged that Lu has been under surveillance by the Chinese authorities and subject to an exit ban since May 2021.

It also urged the Lao authorities to halt Lu’s repatriation and allow “access to the relevant UN authorities and a lawyer of his choice.”

The group also demanded to know the whereabouts of Lu in the press release.

Lu had been closely involved in various human rights-related cases during his time in China.

Reportedly, he had represented one of the twelve protestors who tried to escape to Taiwan after the 2019 Hong Kong protests, drawing the ire of the Chinese authorities.

Lu was targeted “with intimidation and harassment [from the Chinese government], including disbarment in January 2021 for online speech that allegedly ‘endangered national security,'" the rights group said.

In a 2021 interview with Radio Free Asia after losing his license Lu had stated that he was confident of his actions in support of the protestors.

“We have a clear conscience about what we did, and now we have to start over: I think there is a future for us,” Lu told RFA.

The rights group alleged that Lu was physically attacked while traveling to the hearing for his disbarment.

The group pointed out other forced repatriations and disappearances of activists from other locations in collaboration with Chinese authorities.

They alleged that the 2009 forced return of Uyghurs from Cambodia, and the August 2022 disappearance of Chinese democracy activist Dong Guangping from Vietnam into Chinese custody were all orchestrated by Chinese authorities.

The group also pointed out that Gui Minhai, a bookseller, had gone missing in Thailand in 2015 only to resurface in China without his passport.

Reportedly, the Chinese government has engaged in long-arm jurisdiction in other countries to capture, repatriate, and punish any individual who voices dissent against the policies and practices of the communist regime.

In 2022, the Canadian government launched an investigation into China’s illegal police stations in their country after a report emerged on its existence within the country.

Madrid-based human rights group Safeguard Defenders had reported that the Chinese police posts in a residential home, a single-story commercial building, and a convenience store in the Toronto area were among 54 worldwide.

China had categorically denied accusations of illegal activity, saying the locations simply offer services -- such as driver's license renewals -- to Chinese nationals abroad.

Latest News