News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Laos urged to release dissident Chinese rights lawyer

Lu Siwei angered Beijing for representing Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters and was arrested in Laos on July 28

Laos urged to release dissident Chinese rights lawyer

Lu Siwei (second from left) and other lawyers hired by families to defend the Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are seen in this Oct. 22, 2020 photo. (Radio Free Asia)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 04, 2023 10:57 AM GMT

Updated: August 04, 2023 11:30 AM GMT

Some 60 NGOs and rights groups have urged the Laos government to release a Chinese human rights lawyer who was arrested by the authorities while traveling to the United States (US) to reunite with his family.

Chinese Human Rights Defenders issued a press statement on Aug. 1 demanding the release of Lu Siwei from Laos saying that he is at a serious risk of forced repatriation to China, ChinaAid reported.

The statement was signed by 64 NGOs and rights groups.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We are gravely concerned that he is at serious risk of forced repatriation to China where he faces the high likelihood of torture and other ill-treatment,” the rights group said.

The group alleged that the repatriated individuals “effectively disappeared for extended periods, with family members and colleagues unable to obtain information until months or years after.”

Lu was arrested on July 28 after arriving in Laos.

Lu, who had obtained visas for Laos and the US, was arrested in front of two ChinaAid reporters who were allegedly assaulted by the police officials.

The reporters were also asked to take down a YouTube video currently in circulation which shows the Lao police officials arresting Lu, ChinaAid reported. The reporters were later told to sign a document in a foreign language and give up their US passports.

The rights group alleged that Lu has been under surveillance by the Chinese authorities and subject to an exit ban since May 2021.

It also urged the Lao authorities to halt Lu’s repatriation and allow “access to the relevant UN authorities and a lawyer of his choice.”

The group also demanded to know the whereabouts of Lu in the press release.

Lu had been closely involved in various human rights-related cases during his time in China.

Reportedly, he had represented one of the twelve protestors who tried to escape to Taiwan after the 2019 Hong Kong protests, drawing the ire of the Chinese authorities.

Lu was targeted “with intimidation and harassment [from the Chinese government], including disbarment in January 2021 for online speech that allegedly ‘endangered national security,'" the rights group said.

In a 2021 interview with Radio Free Asia after losing his license Lu had stated that he was confident of his actions in support of the protestors.

“We have a clear conscience about what we did, and now we have to start over: I think there is a future for us,” Lu told RFA.

The rights group alleged that Lu was physically attacked while traveling to the hearing for his disbarment.

The group pointed out other forced repatriations and disappearances of activists from other locations in collaboration with Chinese authorities.

They alleged that the 2009 forced return of Uyghurs from Cambodia, and the August 2022 disappearance of Chinese democracy activist Dong Guangping from Vietnam into Chinese custody were all orchestrated by Chinese authorities.

The group also pointed out that Gui Minhai, a bookseller, had gone missing in Thailand in 2015 only to resurface in China without his passport.

Reportedly, the Chinese government has engaged in long-arm jurisdiction in other countries to capture, repatriate, and punish any individual who voices dissent against the policies and practices of the communist regime.

In 2022, the Canadian government launched an investigation into China’s illegal police stations in their country after a report emerged on its existence within the country.

Madrid-based human rights group Safeguard Defenders had reported that the Chinese police posts in a residential home, a single-story commercial building, and a convenience store in the Toronto area were among 54 worldwide.

China had categorically denied accusations of illegal activity, saying the locations simply offer services -- such as driver's license renewals -- to Chinese nationals abroad.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican-Vietnam deal heralds new beginning Vatican-Vietnam deal heralds new beginning
Global warming fuels more misery for Bangladesh's poor Global warming fuels more misery for Bangladesh's poor
Laos urged to release dissident Chinese rights lawyer Laos urged to release dissident Chinese rights lawyer
Malaysian court rejects woman's bid to return to Christianity Malaysian court rejects woman's bid to return to Christianity
Mass Christian burial called off in India’s Manipur state Mass Christian burial called off in India’s Manipur state
Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to death Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to death
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Anqing

Archdiocese of Anqing

Anhui Diocese covers 17 prefecture-level divisions: Hefei, Anqing, Bengbu, Bozhou, Chizhou, Chuzhou, Fuyang, Huaibei,

Read more
Diocese of Chanthaburi

Diocese of Chanthaburi

The Diocese of Chanthaburi was created on Dec. 18, 1965. It is located in eastern central Thailand near to the

Read more
Eparchy of Parassala

Eparchy of Parassala

Parassala is a town in Trivandrum in Kerala state and is located at the southern end of Kerala

Read more
Diocese of Kyoto

Diocese of Kyoto

In a land area of 17,832 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kyoto, Shiga, Nara and Mie

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.