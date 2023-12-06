News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Laos

Laos deports 462 Chinese nationals over ties to scams

The Chinese-run Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo province is known for lawlessness and criminal activities

A sign welcomes visitors to the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone behind tourist boats docked along the Mekong River in Laos, Golden Triangle in this file image.

A sign welcomes visitors to the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone behind tourist boats docked along the Mekong River in Laos, Golden Triangle in this file image. (Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 06, 2023 10:35 AM GMT

Updated: December 06, 2023 10:49 AM GMT

Authorities in Laos have arrested and deported 462 Chinese nationals for various criminal activities including online scams and human trafficking, says a report.

The Chinese nationals were arrested during raids at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo on Nov. 28, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Dec. 5.

The economic zone is known as a de-facto Chinese colony due to its lawlessness amid a sizable Chinese population in the communist-ruled tiny Southeast Asian nation bordered by China.

The residents welcomed the move and urged the government to reduce criminal activity in the region.

A resident who declined to be named said that the cooperation between Lao and the Chinese government was a positive move in ending the scam industry in the nation.

“I hope that the number of Chinese scammers continues to dwindle in the Golden Triangle SEZ and throughout the country,” the resident said.

The Chinese-run Golden Triangle SEZ is Laos’ gambling and tourism hub located along the Mekong River covering areas of Myanmar and Thailand.

The arrested Chinese nationals were deported home on Nov. 29 via the Boten-Bohan International Border Checkpoint, Laos’ Public Security Bureau said in a statement, RFA reported.

The individuals were alleged to have been involved in call centers that defrauded their victims into putting their funds in phony investment scams.

The call centers trick individuals of various nationalities into joining their employment and are held against their will to work in the scam centers. They are often subjected to physical abuse and other forms of torture if they fail to reach their quotas.

In September, the Lao authorities deported 164 people which included 46 people arrested from the Bokeo Special Economic Zone run separately by a Chinese national sanctioned by the US for running a human trafficking network.

Another unnamed individual residing in the Laotian capital Vientiane pointed out that deportations were not enough to fix the issue of scamming and human trafficking in the region.

“My question is, ‘Is this all?’ My answer is, ‘No.’ It is going to take a lot of time and effort to nab all of them,” the unnamed resident said.

The resident pointed out the possibility that the “scam gangs” may move to other places like Tachileik, a town in Myanmar’s Shan state along the Lao border and operate easily.

“Then [the deportees] will just come back to Laos again,” the unnamed resident said.

Meanwhile, a third unnamed Lao resident suggested that the cooperation between domestic and international security forces was key to bringing an end to the scam operations in Laos.

“The scam rings are everywhere and many of them are still operating. Laos alone doesn’t have the resources to do it all,” he added.

Yos Santasombat, a professor at Chiang Mai University in Thailand, warned that the criminal activity going unchecked in the SEZs in the Bokeo province has emboldened the scam mafia to expand their existing operations and add new services.

“I went to the Golden Triangle SEZ two months ago and I noticed that the place was huge and expanding,” Santasombat said.

“[As the Golden Triangle SEZ grows] it might attract other businesses besides gambling and tourism, such as money laundering,” Santasombat added.

The Lao authorities have allegedly arrested only the “the small guys” who are not responsible for running the scam rings, RFA reported.

The authorities have also failed to address unemployment and inflation in Laos, which allow ringleaders to lure workers with offers of good-paying jobs, RFA reported.

Inflation jumped from 3.8 percent in 2021 to 23 percent in 2022, according to the World Bank. The unemployment rate stood at 2.6 percent last year.

In early September, the Myanmar police had repatriated around 1,207 Chinese criminals arrested from a call center in Myanmar.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Past wounds from Sri Lanka’s civil war refuse to heal Past wounds from Sri Lanka’s civil war refuse to heal
Myanmar court rejects appeal by jailed Baptist pastor Myanmar court rejects appeal by jailed Baptist pastor
When will there be real peace in Sudan? When will there be real peace in Sudan?
Life's tough for transgender people in radicalized Bangladesh Life's tough for transgender people in radicalized Bangladesh
Laos deports 462 Chinese nationals over ties to scams Laos deports 462 Chinese nationals over ties to scams
Civic space shrinks further across Asia, says report Civic space shrinks further across Asia, says report
donateads_new
roundtable

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Palo

Archdiocese of Palo

The capital city in the Province of Leyte is Tacloban. Palo as municipality is considered the seat of Catholicism of

Read more
Archdiocese of Taipei

Archdiocese of Taipei

Taipei archdiocese is situated at the northern part of Taiwan, which includes Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei and

Read more
Diocese of San Jose Nueva Ecija

Diocese of San Jose Nueva Ecija

The Diocese of San Jose lies in the northern part of Nueva Ecija. Evangelized by the Agustinian missionaries, Nueva

Read more
Diocese of Ratchaburi

Diocese of Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi diocese was erected on December 18, 1965. The diocese has a total land area of 31,362 square kilometers. Its

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.