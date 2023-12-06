Laos deports 462 Chinese nationals over ties to scams

The Chinese-run Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo province is known for lawlessness and criminal activities

A sign welcomes visitors to the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone behind tourist boats docked along the Mekong River in Laos, Golden Triangle in this file image. (Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP)

Authorities in Laos have arrested and deported 462 Chinese nationals for various criminal activities including online scams and human trafficking, says a report.

The Chinese nationals were arrested during raids at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo on Nov. 28, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Dec. 5.

The economic zone is known as a de-facto Chinese colony due to its lawlessness amid a sizable Chinese population in the communist-ruled tiny Southeast Asian nation bordered by China.

The residents welcomed the move and urged the government to reduce criminal activity in the region.

A resident who declined to be named said that the cooperation between Lao and the Chinese government was a positive move in ending the scam industry in the nation.

“I hope that the number of Chinese scammers continues to dwindle in the Golden Triangle SEZ and throughout the country,” the resident said.

The Chinese-run Golden Triangle SEZ is Laos’ gambling and tourism hub located along the Mekong River covering areas of Myanmar and Thailand.

The arrested Chinese nationals were deported home on Nov. 29 via the Boten-Bohan International Border Checkpoint, Laos’ Public Security Bureau said in a statement, RFA reported.

The individuals were alleged to have been involved in call centers that defrauded their victims into putting their funds in phony investment scams.

The call centers trick individuals of various nationalities into joining their employment and are held against their will to work in the scam centers. They are often subjected to physical abuse and other forms of torture if they fail to reach their quotas.

In September, the Lao authorities deported 164 people which included 46 people arrested from the Bokeo Special Economic Zone run separately by a Chinese national sanctioned by the US for running a human trafficking network.

Another unnamed individual residing in the Laotian capital Vientiane pointed out that deportations were not enough to fix the issue of scamming and human trafficking in the region.

“My question is, ‘Is this all?’ My answer is, ‘No.’ It is going to take a lot of time and effort to nab all of them,” the unnamed resident said.

The resident pointed out the possibility that the “scam gangs” may move to other places like Tachileik, a town in Myanmar’s Shan state along the Lao border and operate easily.

“Then [the deportees] will just come back to Laos again,” the unnamed resident said.

Meanwhile, a third unnamed Lao resident suggested that the cooperation between domestic and international security forces was key to bringing an end to the scam operations in Laos.

“The scam rings are everywhere and many of them are still operating. Laos alone doesn’t have the resources to do it all,” he added.

Yos Santasombat, a professor at Chiang Mai University in Thailand, warned that the criminal activity going unchecked in the SEZs in the Bokeo province has emboldened the scam mafia to expand their existing operations and add new services.

“I went to the Golden Triangle SEZ two months ago and I noticed that the place was huge and expanding,” Santasombat said.

“[As the Golden Triangle SEZ grows] it might attract other businesses besides gambling and tourism, such as money laundering,” Santasombat added.

The Lao authorities have allegedly arrested only the “the small guys” who are not responsible for running the scam rings, RFA reported.

The authorities have also failed to address unemployment and inflation in Laos, which allow ringleaders to lure workers with offers of good-paying jobs, RFA reported.

Inflation jumped from 3.8 percent in 2021 to 23 percent in 2022, according to the World Bank. The unemployment rate stood at 2.6 percent last year.

In early September, the Myanmar police had repatriated around 1,207 Chinese criminals arrested from a call center in Myanmar.

