News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Laos

Lao Christians dismayed over pastor’s murder probe

The evangelical pastor was threatened to stop religious activities before he was kidnapped and murdered

Lao Christians dismayed over pastor’s murder probe

A social media post shows Lao Christian preacher Sy Seng Manee praying (left) and his coffin being lowered into the ground. (Photo: RFA via Twitter)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 14, 2022 10:46 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2022 12:17 PM GMT

Christians in Laos have expressed frustrations over alleged police inaction in the probe and failure to arrest the culprits over the brutal murder of an Evangelical pastor in October.

A district-level official responsible for religious affairs said he was unaware of the case and that the police have made no notable progress so far, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Dec. 12.

“They must be working on it,” said the unnamed official said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Pastor Sy Seng Manee, 48, was found dead near his motorbike in a forest area near the road to Donkeo village in Khammouane province on Oct. 23. An unnamed witness said that he had seen three men in an unmarked black truck drag the pastor in and speed off on Oct. 20.

Eyewitnesses also stated that two men visited his house earlier that day and a family member said that village authorities had earlier warned him to cease all his religious activities.

The lack of progress has been unnerving for the local Christian community in Khammouane province who feel that the police have not taken the matter seriously, RFA reported.

“Since the murder, we are fearful for our safety because the suspect is on the loose,” said a Christian who declined to be named.

“We think the police are not very serious about the investigation or searching for the suspect in this case, because the victim is a Christian,” he further added.

Another Christian said he fears that the suspects who are still on the loose “may harm other Christians as well.”

The fear of violent attacks and death is so immense among Christians that they have resorted to traveling in pairs.

Another Christian felt that the attacks are purely based on hatred towards the Christian faith and its activities.

“They’re cracking down on us because of our religion. We’ve been told to stop our activities, and Pastor Sy was murdered because he went out by himself, all alone,” said the Christian who did not wish to be named due to safety reasons.

A law enacted in 2019 assures Christians and other faiths in Laos the freedom to conduct services, preach throughout the country, and maintain contact with believers in other nations.

The law also stipulates that churches should themselves fund their operations, and obey any other Lao laws, rules, and regulations.

Despite having legal freedom to practice their religion, Christians in the land-locked Communist-ruled nation often face sanctions at varied levels from local authorities. Locals consider Christianity as an alien religion and detrimental to their traditional animist practices.

Christians in the more cosmopolitan capital Vientiane and other larger cities can practice their faith freely, yet this is not the case in many rural communities where officials often act against Christians with relative impunity.

Meanwhile, Bounthone Chanthalavong-Wiese, president of the Germany-based Alliance for Democracy in Laos stated that his organization is calling on the international community to “put more pressure on the Lao government to respect and protect the religious freedom of the Lao people.”

Laos is ranked 26th among the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian on the 2022 World Watch List by the global Christian rights group, Open Doors.

Open Doors estimates Christians account for about 203,000 or 2.8 percent out of the total population of 7.2 million.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian govt must come clean on Fr Stan Swamy's death Indian govt must come clean on Fr Stan Swamy's death
Thai Church to care for interfaith families, sexual minorities Thai Church to care for interfaith families, sexual minorities
Lao Christians dismayed over pastor’s murder probe Lao Christians dismayed over pastor’s murder probe
Malaysia urged not to deport Myanmar nationals Malaysia urged not to deport Myanmar nationals
Indian archdiocese calls for simple, meaningful Christmas Indian archdiocese calls for simple, meaningful Christmas
Nicaragua bishop charged with conspiracy Nicaragua bishop charged with conspiracy
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yongping

Diocese of Yongping

Tangshan diocese covers six districts, two county-level cities and six counties. They are Lubei, Lunan, Guye, Kaiping,

Read more
Diocese of Eluru

Diocese of Eluru

The diocese of Eluru was bifurcated from the diocese of Vijayawada on Feb. 26, 1977. It comprises civil district of

Read more
Archdiocese of Yangon

Archdiocese of Yangon

Yangon is the capital city of Myanmar. There are altogether 14 states and divisions. Yangon archdiocese comprises the

Read more
Archdiocese of Capiz

Archdiocese of Capiz

In a land area of 2,663 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Capiz and the City of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.