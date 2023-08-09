Language, context challenge theological formation in Pakistan

Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis (center) and Bishop Samson Shukardin inaugurate the St. Bonaventure's Minor Seminary in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad diocese, Pakistan on Aug. 15, 2022 (Photo: UCA News)

When Hamid Henry wrote a play about Easter for a Pakistani television channel, he struggled to present the words "Paschal" and "Eucharist" in Urdu, the national language, for his Muslim viewers.

“Sometimes it is difficult to translate Christian concepts and terminologies into Urdu,” said the lay theologian.

Henry, who taught at the National Catholic Institute of Theology in Karachi, explained that it’s not just the language.

“Language is only one thing. Along with it, one also needs to use idioms and illustrations that can be understood by the local people,” he says.

The challenge is to think and present the Biblical truth in ways that can be understood by people whose mother tongue is not a global language like English.

This is the reason why Henry — who continues to teach at the seminary as a visiting professor — remains convinced of the importance of contextual theology.

English may be an international language, but it remains a medium of communication for only a small elite in Pakistan.

Christians make up only about 1.5 percent of the Islamic country’s 220 million people. Moreover, they are the poorest of the poor.

Pakistani Christians are financially weak, mostly illiterate and who understand and speak only Urdu, the lingua franca, or Punjabi, the other major language.

Most theology literature available in the country is in English. “We need more Biblical literature in Urdu. It would certainly help to understand theological concepts,” Henry believes.

Father Khalid Rashid Asi, a renowned poet and parish priest from the Catholic Diocese of Faisalabad, agrees.

“Undoubtedly, you cannot get a real taste of a text in a foreign language,” he said.

Asi has been working with the Catholic Bishops’ National Commission of Justice and Peace (NCJP) for many years, and has written several books, focusing on justice issues, especially for minorities in the South Asian nation.

“We should not undermine the importance of our own languages as it enhances our learning process,” he said.

Asi believes that “a culture is meaningless without representation in its own language” and also reminds that “theology comes from people and their cultural and social realities.”

“Language reflects our daily life as it represents a nation or a country. Therefore, language clearly has an impact on theology formation in Pakistan,” he believes.

As a young church that began to develop during the later decades of 19th century British India, the Pakistani Church faces numerous internal and external challenges in theology formation.



The first theological education expo was held at Forman's Christian College in Lahore, Pakistan on Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry/UCA News)

Efforts to bridge the gap

Catholic leaders in Pakistan have been making efforts to help people tide over the language barrier and to get a good grip on theology and to grow in faith.

Father Emmanuel Asi, a renowned theologian, has been running a school, Maktaba-e-Anaveem Pakistan (MAP or People’s Forum for Contextual Theology), since 1989.

Based at the Theological Institute for Laity at Sadhoke in Punjab province, the MAP has been publishing books in Urdu on theological topics, written by both religious and lay people. It also organises training and formation in contextual theology and encourages discussions on theological themes.

“Language is an integral part of any culture. A language cannot be separated from a culture,” Asi says.

Over the years, a lot of English literature has been translated into Urdu. “But more work needs to be done on theology formation in seminaries and formation houses,” he said.

He stressed that translating from one language to another “is not only about grammar, but most importantly, it is related to concepts and expressions.”

Asi’s contribution as a scholar and theologian has been recognised not only by the Catholic Church, but Christians of other denominations, and also Muslims.



A Catholic priest holds a Christmas service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Karachi, Pakistan, in 2020. (Photo: AFP)

‘Priests lack latest in theology’

But apart from MEP and the seminaries, there are only a few institutions that translate Christian theology.

The Pastoral Institute Multan used to publish Focus, a quarterly magazine, dedicated to the localization of theology.

The Christian Study Centre, Rawalpindi, an ecumenical body, has been working for years. It compiled a dictionary of Christian terminologies, which is still used by many churches.

Asi feels theology books and dictionaries need be reviewed and updated at least every 15 years.

“Languages and terminologies evolve with the passage of time,” he pointed out.

Both the priests and lay theologians agreed that a lot more needs to be done. From the perspective of new priests and lay people, the situation remains quite disappointing.

Most theology books and publications come out in European languages and even if they are translated into English or Urdu.

Seminarians are either not comfortable reading them in English or face handicaps as Urdu also has limitations in expressing Christian theological concepts.

The end result — most new priests are not aware of the latest development in theology.

Over the years, Pakistani Catholic theology has developed gradually in two main directions — one that looks inward, focused on spirituality, learning about God, Jesus Christ, and the Gospel, and the second that involves sharing the Gospel with non-Christians — the Muslim majority and other small minority groups Hindus and Sikhs — who are socially and religiously conservative.



The parents of Akash Bashir are felicitated at the seventh anniversary of his martyrdom observed at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Lahore, on March 15, 2022. Bashir, declared a 'Servant of God,' became a martyr by preventing a suicide bomber from entering a packed church in 2015.(Photo: Kamran Chaudhry/UCA News)

‘Theology stays away from life’

The second aspect — sharing the Gospel with non-Christians — is tough to bring into practice in an Islamic environment and least discussed in public. Christians face persecution because of their faith, and often struggle due to poor education, employment or livelihood options.

Ashiknaz Khokhar, a Catholic layman and human rights activist from Sahiwal, feels that Catholic theology in Pakistan “should reflect the issues of poor people, and realities of life which are rooted in our local culture.”

Nazia Sardar, a Catholic layperson from Faisalabad, said the use of Urdu, the national language, is vital in conveying the Church’s teachings, beliefs, and doctrines to the local communities.

“There is a lack of coherence and unity between our theological studies and our needs and conditions of the Church,” wrote Waqas Sadiq, a seminarian at the National Catholic Institute of Theology, in his 2015 paper, "Formation for priesthood and challenges for the church in Pakistan."

Sadiq dealt with a number of issues in his paper, including local realities, culture and contextual studies as reflected in various settings in the country.

“Sometimes, I experience that our culture, context, and lifestyle of people are different and in contrast to our studies, which do not support our pastoral needs,” he observed.



A 2017 file image shows Pakistani Catholics attending a Good Friday Mass at St. Peter's Church in Karachi. (Photo: Asif Hassan/AFP)

Expert help needed

For Father Emmanuel Asi, whose major focus has been lay people’s effective formation, participation and leadership in the Church and social life, the problem is much more than a mere linguistic issue.

“For example, those who teach theology, study abroad in a foreign language, and take theological concepts and vocabulary from foreign languages. This is one of the limitations of teachers of theology,” he said.

Another aspect, he pointed out, relates to the academic requirement of studying theology in English in seminaries.

“It limits the learning process for the seminarians,” who have limited knowledge of the language, Asi said. Some positive changes have taken place in recent years. “Now students in seminaries can write their thesis in Urdu, but more openness is still required,” Asi stressed.

The challenges persist as translations of theology in Urdu come with limitations. The original literature often loses its true meaning.

Translation is always a challenging experience, which is not always successful, admits Sana Iqbal, a layperson working with the Catholic Bible Commission Pakistan since 2008.

Language is not only an expression of words — it involves unique concepts, ideas and culture of the people. Therefore, speaking, reading and writing a language does not mean that the person can be a good translator, she explained.

Urdu, she affirmed, has the capacity to internalize and express Christian theology from the original languages.

“However, there is a need for the experts in both theology and language, to work in close collaboration,” she stressed.

Father Bonnie Mendes, a retired priest of Faisalabad diocese, who has worked at both the local and Asia level, felt more cultural anthropologists need to be involved for reliable translations of books and other texts.

“Cultural Anthropology is needed to decipher local culture and use it positively for good formation. The experts can educate us on what is Pakistani culture, and how to present theology in Pakistani culture,” he said.

Mendes also suggested sending more people to study abroad so that “they come back and contribute in a more effective way.”



Pope Francis meets Pakistan's Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Senator Kamran Michael and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf at the Vatican on March 2, 2016. (Photo: Pakistan Information Department)

Euro-centric theology

Iqbal said this was happening. At present about 35 people (seminarians, priests, nuns, and laypeople) from all Pakistani Catholic dioceses are studying in Rome.

“It seems like a good number. These students are in different disciplines. A lay girl is studying missiology,” she said.

Oblates priest Father Gulshan Barkat, who teaches at the National Catholic Institute of Theology in Karachi, however, said that although teaching or studying in English is not a barrier, the availability of Urdu material would be useful.

“The Church has been working towards that direction by producing more literature in Urdu. Therefore, more and more books have been translated in Urdu and are available now,” he said.

Barkat though underlined that the Church is universal and “therefore, we must maintain the concept of the universality of the Church alongside a contextual approach.”

Mendes hinted that one major issue in Pakistan's seminaries was a reading habit, or rather, the lack of it.

“One major thing is to motivate students to read in their first year of seminary formation. Even if you have a lot of the latest books and other material in English or Urdu, and seminarians do not read, they will not be ready as priests,” he said.

Hamid Henry said there were a number of issues with theological formation in its current form in Pakistan.

“It is not bad reading or writing in English, but the thinking process has to be in our own language and relate to our own lived experiences,” he pointed out.

He said that “it is said that to be a theologian is a mindset.”

He also stressed other practical problems like lack of libraries which are up to date with the latest resources.

“As the world is changing, new topics should be included in courses and syllabus. Seminarians also need more focus on research, which will enhance their intellectual growth,” he added.

Reverend Dominic Mughal, a British Pakistani and an Anglican priest who now resides in the United Kingdom, said theological answers should reflect on a constantly changing environment.

“The language of public discourse has changed entirely. The internet, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Zoom have become part of our daily lives. Therefore, seminaries should work on a new vocabulary and digitize libraries,” he said.

Henry said the main issue was the Eurocentric nature of theology, which was vastly different from the lived cultural and historical experience of Catholics in Pakistan.

“We need to focus on our own language and contextual theology, which will help enhance the intellectual capacity of seminarians and the future priests, and overcome problems in interfaith and intercultural dialogue,” the lay theologian stressed.

The only way, according to him, was “to relate our theology to our local realities.” Only a critical review of the whole process of the theology formation will ensure a dynamic Church in Pakistan, Henry said.