News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Landslide at Philippine gold-mining village kills 7

Rescuers were digging through mud to find the 48 people reported missing, officials said

This handout photo taken on Feb. 7 and obtained from the Facebook page of the Office of the Provincial Fire Marshal (OPFM) Davao de Oro shows responders conducting rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro.

This handout photo taken on Feb. 7 and obtained from the Facebook page of the Office of the Provincial Fire Marshal (OPFM) Davao de Oro shows responders conducting rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Manila

By AFP, Manila

Published: February 08, 2024 04:33 AM GMT

Updated: February 08, 2024 04:35 AM GMT

At least seven people were killed and 31 injured when a rain-induced landslide hit a gold-mining village in a mountainous region of the southern Philippines, officials said Wednesday.

The landslide Tuesday night struck Masara in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island, provincial disaster official Edward Macapili told AFP, destroying houses and engulfing three buses and a jeepney waiting for mine workers.

Rescuers were digging through mud to find 48 people reported missing, including at least 20 people trapped inside the vehicles, officials said.

At least 28 people were on board the vehicles when the landslide hit, but eight managed to escape unhurt through the windows before the mud engulfed them, Macapili said.

The buses and jeepney had been outside a gold mine operated by the Philippine company Apex Mining where they drop off and pick up workers.

Initial reports said two buses were hit by the landslide, but Apex Mining said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that three 60-seater buses and a 36-person-capacity jeepney were impacted.

A fourth bus had left before the mud swamped the area, the firm said, adding that 62 employees were safe while 45 were missing.

Landslides are frequent hazards across much of the archipelago nation owing to the mountainous terrain, heavy rainfall and widespread deforestation from mining, slash-and-burn farming and illegal logging.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum said a number of huge earthquakes had destabilised the region in recent months.

"Every time there's a major earthquake we have to worry about multiple landslides every time the rains come," Solidum told a disaster briefing attended by President Ferdinand Marcos.

Aerial video showed a deep, brown gouge down the side of a forested mountain that reaches the village below where a number of houses had been destroyed.

Land above the landslide appears to have been cleared for crops.

Rescue teams from across the region have been deployed to help search the large area under mud, Macapili said.

"We have equipment but we're mostly doing it manually because digging with backhoes is dangerous as you don't know if there are people trapped beneath the debris," he said.

Seven bodies have been pulled out so far, an official from the Maco municipal disaster agency said.

Among the 31 villagers injured in the landslide, two were seriously hurt and were airlifted to a hospital in Davao city for treatment, Macapili said.

"There was no sign that a landslide would occur because the rains stopped on Thursday and by Friday it was already sunny and hot," he added.

Forced evacuations 

The official said an earthquake shook the village shortly after the landslide. The search effort was halted at midnight because it was too hazardous to continue, but resumed at daylight, he said.

In a statement to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Apex Mining said it had reduced operations as it assists the rescue effort with equipment, personnel and food.

Meanwhile, hundreds of families from Masara and four nearby villages have been forced to evacuate from their homes and shelter in emergency centres.

Rain has pounded parts of Mindanao off and on for weeks, forcing tens of thousands into shelters.

At least 18 people died from landslides and flooding in the region last week, the national disaster agency said in its latest update, as the northeast monsoon and a low pressure trough brought downpours.

A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the east coast of Mindanao in December, briefly triggering a tsunami warning, and was followed by a series of major aftershocks.

Earthquakes regularly strike the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic nun detained over girl student’s suicide in India Catholic nun detained over girl student’s suicide in India
Minorities slam Indian state's new uniform civil code Minorities slam Indian state's new uniform civil code
Chinese New Year and Lent can go together, says bishop Chinese New Year and Lent can go together, says bishop
Call for probe into Myanmar junta's war crimes Call for probe into Myanmar junta's war crimes
Indonesian Catholic campuses face heat after criticizing Jokowi Indonesian Catholic campuses face heat after criticizing Jokowi
Sentence cut for Malaysia's ex-PM won’t stop Muslim conservatism Sentence cut for Malaysia's ex-PM won’t stop Muslim conservatism
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Haimen

Diocese of Haimen

Haimen, in eastern China Jiangsu province, is located 1,012 kilometers southeast of Beijing, at the opposite side of

Read more
Diocese of Khammam

Diocese of Khammam

The diocese covers 16,029 square kilometers of Khammam civil district on the banks of Godavari river. The total forest

Read more
Diocese of Weifang

Diocese of Weifang

The Diocese of Weifang is a subordinate position within the Catholic Church in China, under the Jinan

Read more
Diocese of Ha Tinh

Diocese of Ha Tinh

Ha Tinh is a city in Vietnam. It is the capital of the Hà Tinh Province, and lies in North

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.