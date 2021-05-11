X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand

The latest murder of a farmer suggests powerful interests are behind the killings of those who fight for land rights

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: May 11, 2021 04:04 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
2

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
3

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
4

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality

May 9, 2021
5

Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19

May 8, 2021
6

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan

May 10, 2021
7

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

May 11, 2021
8

Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87

May 10, 2021
9

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

May 10, 2021
10

Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand

Community leaders in Thailand say they live in constant fear of being harmed over land disputes. (Photo: SPFT)

A prominent rights group has called on Thai authorities to investigate the murder of a land rights activist who was shot dead by an unknown assailant while he was working on a plantation in the southern province of Trang.

Somsak Onchuenjit, a 54-year-old farmer, had been a vocal advocate of the rights of villagers in his community to cultivate plots of land even without personally or communally owning the land, despite constant harassment from companies and government agencies that want to profit from the redevelopment of farmland.

Before his murder on May 4, Somsak reportedly told his relatives that he had been receiving death threats due to his activism. The farmer also reported having been followed.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

So far, according to rights advocates, local authorities have made only “half-hearted” attempts to investigate the farmer’s murder, which has raised suspicions that Somsak was silenced by powerful interests.

“Thai authorities should not just stand by while grassroots activists in southern provinces are being murdered for standing up for their communities,” Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

“The Thai government should urgently conduct a credible and impartial investigation and bring those responsible for Somsak’s death to justice.” 

We worry about being attacked again or being sued, but this is our land and we are staying on to fight for it

Somsak Onchuenjit is the latest land rights activist to have been murdered over the years in southern Thailand, a hub of oil palm and rubber plantations in the country.

“All were leaders in campaigns seeking community ownership of agricultural land used by palm oil companies in which the lease with the government for the land had expired,” Human Rights Watch says.

“The police have not made any serious progress in any of these cases. Meanwhile, the remaining activists constantly face harassment, physical intimidation and a barrage of lawsuits filed by palm oil companies.” 

Between 2010 and 2015, four members of the Southern Peasants’ Federation of Thailand (SPFT) in neighboring Surat Thani province were killed while numerous others were jailed during their long fight for land titles. 

Related News

Community leaders say they live in constant fear of being harmed in one way or another.

“We worry about being attacked again or being sued, but this is our land and we are staying on to fight for it,” a 33-year-old woman living in a village in Surat Thani told Reuters news agency last October.

“We have no other land,” she added. “So what choice do we have? This is all we have.”  

Her husband, the woman said, had fled from the village after he was attacked in 2016, along with other villagers, fearing that he might be killed the next time around.

As many as a third of Thais make a living as farmers in a country of 70 million, yet available land is hard to come by. Some 80 percent of private land is formally owned by just 20 percent of the population, which means that many farmers till their lands illegally.

With each new killing, Thailand slides further into lawlessness

Farmers’ groups have long been campaigning for land reforms, but vocal land rights activists might find themselves threatened, sued or even murdered.

And when outspoken farmers are murdered, police often fail to investigate adequately, rights activists say.

“The Thai government is failing in its obligation to seriously and effectively investigate deadly attacks against human rights advocates and hold those responsible to account,” Adams of Human Rights Watch said.

“With each new killing, Thailand slides further into lawlessness, and the government’s frequent claims to be protecting rights defenders ring hollow.” 

Also Read

Court date set for deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi
Court date set for deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi
Manila church creates Covid memorial wall for victims
Manila church creates Covid memorial wall for victims
Covid-19 surge forces Malaysia to lock down again
Covid-19 surge forces Malaysia to lock down again
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire
Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll
Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Court date set for deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi
May 11, 2021
Missionary of mountains dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
May 11, 2021
South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'
May 11, 2021
Church leaders laud Indian court move amid raging pandemic deaths
May 11, 2021
Manila church creates Covid memorial wall for victims
May 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A year before Filipinos choose a new president the Church calls for action

A year before Filipinos choose a new president, the Church calls for action
Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land

Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land
Theology is at a turning point says leading Catholic thinker

Theology is at a turning point, says leading Catholic thinker
The Jerusalem knot

The Jerusalem knot
The Vatican moves to excommunicate the Mafiosi

The Vatican moves to excommunicate the Mafiosi
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 11 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 11 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit

Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit
May all people realize we live in God

May all people realize we live in God
Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day

Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.