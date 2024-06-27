News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Land cases spur call for law to manage Indian Church properties

Move could stop abuses by Church hierarchies and bids to grab Church land through underhand methods, activists say
An Indian Catholic man prays outside the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai in this file photo. Court cases involving Catholic and Protestant dioceses in Mumbai has prompted calls for a new national law to manage Church properties.
An Indian Catholic man prays outside the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai in this file photo. Court cases involving Catholic and Protestant dioceses in Mumbai have prompted calls for a new national law to manage Church properties. (Photo: AFP)
 
UCA News, reporter
Published: June 27, 2024 10:19 AM GMT
Updated: June 27, 2024 10:37 AM GMT

Catholic and Protestant dioceses in Mumbai, India’s commercial capital, have got themselves entangled in two separate court cases over prime multi-million-dollar properties, which activists say show the need for a new national law to manage Church properties.

A court in Mumbai initiated legal proceedings against seven people — five Catholics and two others — on June 25 after indicting them for forging documents to grab an expensive plot of land belonging to the Bombay archdiocese.

Court documents show that all seven were indicted for fraud and forging land documents in November 2014 to acquire 2,538 square meters of land illegally.

Melwyn Fernandes, a Catholic activist, said the land in the upmarket Bandra West area, worth over US$71 million, was donated to the archdiocese.

“The case details show a lack of awareness among Church people. Catholics in the archdiocese do not know what is happening to their common property. There are no legal measures to effectively use these properties for the common good,” Fernandes said.

In the other case, the Maharashtra state High Court in Mumbai on June 20 ordered the Church of North India’s Bombay diocese to demolish all illegal structures on 3,500 square meters of land that the government leased to the Protestant Church in 1953 for 99 years.

The court order followed complaints that Church authorities violated lease conditions and used the property for their commercial gain by building illegal structures and renting them out to third parties.

The land in Fort Mumbai, a prime location, is estimated to be worth 3 billion Indian rupees (about US$37 million) and originally belonged to the federal government’s Defense Ministry.

The lease conditions prohibited the Church from using it for any purpose other than Christian religious use.

Advocate Cyril Dara, who complained about the CNI Church’s lease violation, said, “Land in Mumbai... is expensive and not easily available. The Church is fortunate to have such a property in a prime location like Fort Mumbai."

Dara said misuse of Church properties, including clandestine sales, in connivance with land sharks is rampant among both Catholic and Protestant dioceses that own landed property in all big cities.

Since not many people know a particular plot of land is owned by a diocese, the hierarchy's misuse comes to light only when someone stumbles across the documents, he said.

That could be decades after the bishops and others responsible are dead and gone, he added.

“That is why we have been campaigning for a national law to manage Church properties,” said Dara, secretary of the interdenominational Christian Reform United People Association, which launched an online petition last November demanding such a law.

Fernandez agreed, saying the latest land case in his Mumbai archdiocese indicates “how causally the hierarchy deals with attempts to grab prime properties that equally belong to all Catholics in the archdiocese.”

For example, he said he approached Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai when he learned that the seven people had forged signatures to fabricate a will in 2014. The property was probated on Nov. 16, 2017, by misleading the court with fake documents.

The cardinal “casually asked me to approach the archdiocesan lawyer. The lawyer asked me to remain silent,” Fernandes claimed.

However, Fernandes said he complained to the police. When the police refused to register a criminal case of forgery and fraud, he approached the court.

“There is no public inventory of the land assets of the Church. Thousands of people, including Catholics, are homeless or live in city shanties in inhuman conditions. But a few are selling the property of these poor people to live in luxury,” he said.

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, denied the allegation. “The land in question is in our possession,” he told UCA News, adding, “Our security personnel are guarding it.”

The priest said the archdiocese has plans for the land but refused to disclose them.

Barrett also declined to say why the archdiocese did not join the court litigation.

Fernandes said it is high time Christians in India stood firm in asserting their rights. “Laws are needed when self-regulation and morality fail. The priority "is to have a law to manage the wealth of all Christian Churches.”

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Gervas Rozario of Rajshahi, Bangladesh
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Nirmol Vincent Gomes of Krishnagar , India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Gheevarghese (George) Kurisummoottil of Kottayam , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Florentino Galang Lavarias of Balanga, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Churches appeal Indian president to save Manipur Christians
Churches appeal Indian president to save Manipur Christians
Global community must prioritize Myanmar’s worsening crisis
Global community must prioritize Myanmar’s worsening crisis
Indian probe agency raids Christian charity
Indian probe agency raids Christian charity
Land cases spur call for law to manage Indian Church properties
Land cases spur call for law to manage Indian Church properties
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.