Hong Kong

Lack of space prompts Hong Kong’s underground church

Rapidly urbanizing Fanling district is home to various communities including foreign migrants

Lack of space prompts Hong Kong’s underground church

Cardinal Stephen Chow, Bishop of Hong Kong, presided over the inauguration of the new underground church in the Fanling district on Jan. 7. (Photo: EDA)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 09, 2024 12:08 PM GMT

Updated: January 09, 2024 12:15 PM GMT

Cardinal Stephen Chow of Hong Kong inaugurated and blessed an underground church due to a lack of available spaces in a highly urbanized area of the city.

The rebuilt and renovated Saint Joseph Church in Fanling was reopened on Jan. 7.

PARIS FOREIGN MISSIONS (MEP)

The church would serve as a center for connecting various communities including migrants living in the area, Italian priest Father Pietro Paolo Dossi of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME) said during the ceremony.

"When we run out of space, we literally build underground," Dossi said.

Underground construction was required as there was "no more building space available in the district," and “the community continued to grow and the diocese approved the construction of a larger church,” Dossi added.

Thai missionary priest Father Phongphan Wongarsa and around 200 families attended the event.

The Northern District, in the New Territories of Hong Kong where Fanling is located, is a heavily urbanized area.

"In recent years, several dozen buildings have been built next door," each with "forty floors and thirty-two apartments on each floor," Dossi said.

He estimates that some 30,000 new residents – consisting of mostly students and civil servants commuting from mainland China – are expected to move into the area around the parish church over the next few years.

The new underground church is accessible through escalators and elevators.

The parishioners are mostly Hong Kongers, with around 100 Filipino women, almost all of whom work in domestic jobs. The Chinese residents mostly arrived 1950s and 1960s, Dossi said.

"We haven't yet reached those from mainland China who have settled in the district, but perhaps that's who we'll turn to in the future," Dossi said.

The parishioners prepared for the inaugural ceremony with various events while managing their regular parish activities from a school nearby.

"For six months, every first mass of the month, we organized a different activity, retracing the history of the old church, in anticipation of the arrival of the new one in the manner of a return to our roots,” Dossi said.

The parishioners also made a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle with the image of the five loaves and two fishes. The image refers to the episode recounted in Mark's Gospel where Jesus says to the disciples: “You give them something to eat.” (Mark 6:37)

"Behind each piece of the puzzle, each person wrote a prayer, as a sign of a community deciding to enter a new place, and to renew itself on an inner level too,” Dossi said.

The final piece of the puzzle was added on the church inauguration day, Dossi added.

The area had a minor Christian presence since 1929 which grew rapidly after the arrival of Italian PIME missionary Father Ambrogio Poletti.

The original church was built in 1953 on a plot of land donated by local Catholic Chu Yan Kit and it symbolized the diversity of the church.

The structure of the old church was "built with local stones, square, irregular, all different, like a church made of living stones that Jesus mentions in the Gospel,” Dossi said.

He pointed out that there has been a major change in the language used by the local community following migration.

"In recent years, you hear more and more Mandarin spoken instead of Cantonese," the priest said, referring to traditional and simplified Chinese.

He pointed out that there was “a lot of pessimism,” among the youth while adding that cases of suicide among young Hong Kongers are reported every day and that they had a general despondency about the future.

The city saw massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, which brought hundreds of thousands of people to the streets to call for greater freedoms and more autonomy.

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing administration crushed the movement with a heavy crackdown.

Additionally, Beijing imposed a repressive national security law with sentences ranging up to life in prison if convicted.

As of the end of September 2023, 280 people have been arrested and 30 convicted under the security law.

"Many families in our parish moved abroad after the events of 2020," Dossi lamented.

Hong Kong diocese has over 600,000 Catholics in a city with an estimated total population of more than 7.4 million.

