Kremlin denies engaging with Vatican on peace talks

Pope Francis met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Vatican April 27, one day before departing for Hungary
This handout photo released by The Vatican Media taken on 27 April shows Pope Francis (left) shaking hands with Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal (right) during a private audience in the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)
Moscow is not working with the Vatican to end the war in Ukraine, said a Kremlin spokesperson.
Asked by reporters May 2 if the Russian government was aware of a Vatican-led plan referenced by Pope Francis to advance the peace process in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded: "No, nothing is known," Russian state media reported.
On his return flight to Rome from Budapest, Hungary, April 30, Pope Francis told reporters that the Holy See was engaged in a "mission" related to peace between Russia and Ukraine.
"There is a mission underway that is not public yet; when it is public, I will tell you about it," the pope said.
The pope did not say if the "mission" was diplomatic, humanitarian or something else.
According to CNN, the Ukrainian government also denied engaging with the Vatican in peace talks.
"President Zelenskyy has not consented to any such discussions on Ukraine's behalf," CNN reported a source close to the Ukrainian president as saying. "If talks are happening, they are happening without our knowledge or our blessing."
Pope Francis met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Vatican April 27, one day before departing for his trip to Hungary. At Shmyhal's meeting with the Vatican secretary of state, the Vatican said, "various matters connected to the war in Ukraine were highlighted, with particular attention to the humanitarian aspects and efforts to restore peace."
Asked during his April 30 press conference about his meetings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Hilarion of Budapest and Hungary, the pope said that "peace is made by opening channels."
"You cannot create peace with closure," he said.
Unequal Christians of Asian Churches is a new series of features aimed to help us see prejudice and bias that are at work in our Church. They also help us see the struggles of Catholics to live out their faith.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
In a land area of 1,637.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Nam Dinh province comprising Nam
In a land area of 1,056.70 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Romblon.Romblon is a
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Fuzhou is an archdiocese located in the city
Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...
This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...
St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...