News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Korea’s falling birth rate blamed for drop in blood donors

Total fertility rate in South Korea declined to a record low of 0.7 in 2022
Korea’s falling birth rate blamed for drop in blood donors

Members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, donate blood at a gymnasium in Daegu, South Korea on Aug 28, 2020. The Red Cross has reported a drop in blood donors in the country due to the low birth rate and a rise in the elderly population. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: February 27, 2024 10:11 AM GMT

Health professionals and a charity group in South Korea have blamed a gradual decline in young blood donors largely on the country's falling birth rate and rapidly aging population.

Blood donations dropped from 2.7 million in 2017 to 2.4 million in 2022, a decline of 9.94 percent, according to the Korean Red Cross.

Lee Jae-hyun, head of the Korean Red Cross' Supply and Demand Management Team lamented the decline in the number of youths donating blood, the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation of Korea (CPBC) reported on Feb. 24.

"The number of students coming to donate has decreased a lot. In particular, the number of high school students has decreased significantly,” Lee said. He said that the overall decline in blood donations was worrisome.

"In the past, I used to collect a lot of blood from military camps, high schools, and schools. The number of students is decreasing, the number of military units is decreasing, and it is difficult,” Lee said.

The number of blood donors in the 16 to 19 age group fell from 848,698 in 2017 to 433,991 in 2022, a decline of 48.9 percent, according to Red Cross data.

Similarly, the number of donors in the 20 to 29 age group dropped from 1,082,833 in 2017 to 902,386 in 2022, a decline of 16.7 percent.

The decline is particularly alarming as youths between 16 and 29  who provided close to 1.9 million (71 percent) blood donations in 2017 declined to 1.3 million (55 percent) in 2022.

Inversely, the number of blood donors in the 30 to 60 age group and above increased from 0.7 million (29 percent) in 2017 to 1.1 million (45 percent) in 2022.

"More than 50 percent of the visitors are people in their thirties and forties. A lot of office workers donate blood," said Kim So-hyun, a nurse at the Dongbu Blood Collection Center.

The decline in birth rates and the rapidly aging population are cited as major reasons behind the fall in blood donation in the country.

South Korea recorded 249,186 live births in 2022 compared to 260,562 in 2021, according to the state-run Statistics Korea.

The agency also reported that the fertility rate also dropped to a record low of 0.7 in 2022.

About 18.4 percent of South Korea’s estimated 51.5 million population are aged 65 and above, the agency reported.

Lee said that the drop in blood donor numbers was in part due to universities not considering individual blood donations as a recognized activity for entry requirements, CPBC reported.

“Recently, the university entrance part is not recognized as a volunteer activity, so student participation has decreased a lot,” Lee said.

Beginning this year, Korean universities have started accepting only group blood donations as volunteer activities and have excluded individual blood donations. Some observers also cite this as a reason behind the drop in youth blood donations.

The local governments provide various rewards for blood donations, such as public facility fee reductions, flu vaccinations, and local gift certificates, CPBC reported.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Lee called for the promotion of a blood donation culture that would show people’s love for their neighbors and the sharing of life.

“If [they] have the opportunity to take care of [their] neighbors and [themselves] more through blood donations, it will be even more educational,” Lee said.  

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Pius Chang-woo Moon of Cheju/Jeju , Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Emmanuel Kerketta of Jashpur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Francis Xinping Lu of Nanjing, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joel Zamudio Baylon of Legazpi, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Korea’s falling birth rate blamed for drop in blood donors
Korea’s falling birth rate blamed for drop in blood donors
Outrage in Poland after pope accepts prelate's resignation
Outrage in Poland after pope accepts prelate's resignation
Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words: pope
Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words: pope
Bishops speak for Catholics' liberty to 'meet migrants' basic needs'
Bishops speak for Catholics' liberty to 'meet migrants' basic needs'
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.