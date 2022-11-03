Koreans should learn crowd management from Japan

Disasters like Itaewon happen because of negligence and could have been easily prevented

A man offers a bottle of an alcoholic beverage, in tribute to those who were killed in the Halloween stampede, at a makeshift memorial in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on Oct. 31. (Photo: AFP)

The huge crowd that gathered in Seoul on Oct. 29 was everything but rare. In fact, in 2017, 200,000 people were counted. Every Saturday before Covid hit has always been that way.

What happened in Seoul in the Itaewon district could have been easily prevented. People died because of negligence. How can I make such a claim?

I used to live a few hundred meters from where the accident happened. Right next to the alley where 154 people lost their lives there’s Holly’s café where I spent days writing.

So much so that it became a form of masochism to wish to spend a weekend there. The area is in fact well known to be a night out for the rowdier foreign crowd, especially Americans whose base is nearby.

Many army people gather at the weekend and get drunk in clubs and in bars in a very Western fashion.

It was 2001 and near Akashi in Japan after a fireworks display, a sizable crowd crammed onto the pedestrian overpass heading to Asagiri station. Two adults and nine children perished in the ensuing stampede.

"It is hard to objectively evaluate the importance of a measure on the simple basis that it may prevent something bad in the future"

Five law enforcement and security personnel were eventually found guilty of professional negligence for failing to stop the calamity. Since then no more accidents like that have happened.

Again in 2018 a van was flipped upside down in Shibuya, Tokyo, during a popular Halloween party where tens of thousands of people gather for the event.

The weekend before Halloween, the area transforms into a huge street party as throngs of costumed partygoers gather to enjoy the annual event. Every time it is held, the informal outdoor event grows larger and rowdier.

That year, Shibuya's ward mayor urged nearby businesses to voluntarily suspend sales of alcoholic beverages in glass containers during the event and urged partygoers to act appropriately and take the final train home.

A year after the Shibuya ward set up such preventive measures so that huge crowds of people don’t gather chaotically and aimlessly as it happened before, everyone had to self-restrain in a more civilized manner.

It is hard to objectively evaluate the importance of a measure on the simple basis that it may prevent something bad in the future. The reason being we want to see the concrete results here and now.

But if we think about it, that is the very definition of clever thinking. Think ahead of time. And we bet that the young Japanese people who criticized those measures for being too severe back then are now realizing that it was indeed a very smart move.

The Koreans would have just needed to copy the Japanese, and it’s not that difficult as they pay very close attention to everything that unfolds here, politically or culturally.

But how did the tragedy occur?

"People started pushing, to the point that in the middle the pressure built up to over 600kg"

There are three major entertainment areas or “night districts” in Seoul. One is Gangnam, one is Hongdae and one is in fact Itaewon. The first two are more vast areas, only Itaewon is reduced to basically two small alleys.

Here is where the majority of the partygoers gather to have a taste of the nightclubs and the imaginary world that the popular Netflix drama Itaewon Class has been projecting.

Only they found their way blocked by thousands of people with no possibility to get out or go back. So much so that people started pushing, to the point that in the middle the pressure built up to over 600kg. We know that because that is what it takes to die if a force is applied to the chest. Stop breathing. That is how most young women have died; they have smaller chests.

A narrow two-way crowded street, the congested alley, and the sheer number of people present without any restrictions. Add to that a total absence of crowd management and police presence. A mere 137 police officers were stationed in Itaewon according to the National Police Agency (NPA), who later explained that they had not anticipated such a sizable crowd.

But in a press conference on Tuesday, NPA Commissioner Yoon Hee-keun apologized to the public for his organization's inadequate response to the disaster, despite the fact that numerous reports of potential accidents caused by a congested crowd had been made to the police several hours before the tragedy, which took place at around 10 p.m.

After it happened some witnesses said that one of the reasons for all that pushing within the crowd, which could have been fatal, was the presence of a celebrity. Rumors were spreading faster that the much-desired response team.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

