Koreans run to renew friendships, tackle loneliness

South Korea recorded the highest suicide rate among developed countries in 2020

Catholics from Suwon diocese in South Korea join the 'Love of Life' marathon on Oct 3. (Photo: Suwon diocese)

Hundreds of Catholics in South Korea joined a “Love of Life” marathon that sought to promote better relationships among family members and neighbors while reducing loneliness among individuals.

The run, organized by Suwon diocese, drew 1,200 people from 37 parishes at Mirinae Catholic shrine in Anseong of Gyeonggi province on Oct. 3, the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) reported.

The shrine holds the tomb of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first Korean Catholic priest, martyr, and one of the country’s most revered saints.

Auxiliary Bishop Linus Seong-hyo Lee of Suwon presided over the event and said it was meant to help people realize the value of one another.

“Most of the time parents and children are all busy, so it’s difficult to be together, but this competition is really meaningful in that walking like this, we can confirm our love for each other and realize the importance of each other,” Bishop Lee said.

The marathon had three parts — a 10-kilometer marathon race, a five-kilometer race and a five-kilometer walk.

"Participants said they were delighted at the opportunity that they got to meet and reconnect"

The event concluded with a special Mass held at Suwon Cathedral by Bishop Lee, during which he reminded the congregation of the purpose of the marathon.

“This event was an opportunity for neighbors, who had become alienated due to Covid-19, to share friendships with each other. I hope we can be even stronger,” the prelate said.

During the ceremony that followed 12 winners were awarded prizes and a Nanta performance was held.

Nanta is a South Korean non-verbal comedy show that incorporates the use of four traditional musical instruments.

The marathon organizers and participants said they were delighted at the opportunity that they got to meet and reconnect with their friends and neighbors after the long separation due to the pandemic.

Father Lee Seung-hwan, director of the diocesan Evangelization Bureau said that he was “grateful that so many people attended this event after 3 years.”

"An increasing number of South Koreans continue to suffer from a rise in social isolation"

Lee Sang-mi, a participant said that she had joined the event with her family.

Cheol-ok Lim, a member of the Catholic Marathon Club of Suwon diocese, said that the rain gave participants “a hard time” but at the same time he found “great joy in running with the community members.”

The marathon comes as an increasing number of South Koreans continue to suffer from a rise in social isolation, official data shows.

In 2021, 63.6% of Koreans aged 15 or more spent their leisure time alone, a rise of 3.6 percent from 2020, according to state-run Statistics Korea.

The report also showed that two out of 10 Koreans felt lonely in 2021 which amounts to 20.5 percent of the total population.

Statistics Korea’s biannual survey in 2021 showed 34.1 percent of Korean citizens have difficulties finding mental support, up by 6.4 percent from 2019.

The pandemic, and the rise in the elderly population and single-person households, have contributed to the country seeing the largest percentage ever of the statistic since the institute started the research in 2009.

Due to an increase in loneliness and a lack of adequate mental health support, South Korea recorded 25.6 suicides per 100,000 people in 2020, the highest rate among 38 developed nations listed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In August, a mother and two of her daughters committed suicide in their apartment in Suwon, Gyeonggi province allegedly due to their dire financial situation and poor health, shocking the nation.

