News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Koreans mourn Polish nurse who loved and served lepers

Margaret Pisarek served at Korea's largest leper colony at Sorokdo Island for nearly four decades

The Korean Nurses Association pays tributes to Poland-born nurse Margaret Pisarek who served leprosy patients for nearly four decades and died in Austria on Sept. 29.

The Korean Nurses Association pays tributes to Poland-born nurse Margaret Pisarek who served leprosy patients for nearly four decades and died in Austria on Sept. 29. (Photo: The Korean Nurses Association via CBPC)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 06, 2023 09:47 AM GMT

Updated: October 06, 2023 10:43 AM GMT

Catholics joined top South Korean government officials and medical professionals to pay homage to a Poland-born nurse who served leprosy patients in the country for nearly four decades.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo along with Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyu-hong, and Health and Medical Policy Director Jeon Byeong-wang attended a memorial service for Margaret Pisarek in Seoul on Oct. 5, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) reported.

The memorial program was organized by the Korean Nurses Association. It included prayers, memorial speeches, and placing floral wreaths.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Pisarek died in a heart attack while undergoing surgery for a femur fracture at a hospital in Innsbruck, Austria on Sept. 29. She was 88.

She also had Austrian citizenship and graduated from the Nursing School in Innsbruck in 1955.

In 1966, Pisarek was sent to South Korea by the Damien Foundation, a global charity fighting leprosy and tuberculosis. Together with fellow nurse Mariane Stöger, now 89, Pisarek devoted herself to the care of leprosy patients at Sorokdo Island in South Jeolla province, Korean Posts reported.

During that period, Sorokdo had the largest leper colony in Korea while Korean doctors were mostly reluctant to come in contact with patients.

Pisarek reportedly treated patients by personally disinfecting them and wiping away pus.

Stöger had already been on the island since 1962.

Besides serving patients, the nurse duo helped set up the Marianne and Margaret Training Center to promote nursing education.

Both Pisarek and Stöger left South Korea in 2005 due to age-related health problems.

For her lifelong services to leprosy patients on the island, Pisarek was fondly called “Sorokdo Angel.” Stöger was known to locals as “Little Grandma.”

“As foreigners with shortcomings, we received great love and respect. We are as thankful as heaven,” the nurses wrote in a letter to the people of the island after they left.

Stephan Seo Jeong-su, who knew the deceased nurse for years, said she was a saintly figure.

“When I saw her caring for critically ill patients, I thought this person might be a saint,” he told CPBC.

“May she find eternal rest in the arms of the Lord,” he prayed.

The Korean Nurses Association paid tributes to Pisarek in a condolence message following her death.

“All 500,000 nurses in Korea will remember the noble life of a teacher who lived a life for people with leprosy,” said the association’s president Kim Young-kyung.

“We will always remember you, teacher, because you are a bright star that shines on all the sick in the world,” Kim added.

Reports say South Korea has very few new cases of leprosy and most of the leprosy services focus on support to elderly people living with leprosy-related disabilities.

Leprosy is also known as Hansen’s disease. Norwegian scientist Dr. G.H.A. Hansen first discovered mycobacterium leprae, a bacterial agent that causes the disease, in 1873.

For decades, people in many parts of the world considered leprosy a “curse” due to its contagious nature, the extreme level of physical disability in patients and its relatively high fatality rate.

Today, leprosy is a curable disease with multi-drug therapy (MDT) if detected at an early stage.

World Health Organization (WHO) terms leprosy a neglected tropical disease (NTD) with new detections reported from various parts of the world including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Congo, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania.

The agency says on average 200,000 people are diagnosed with leprosy every year across the world.

In 2021, the WHO launched a global campaign for the elimination of leprosy by 2030.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Glowing tributes paid to India’s first tribal cardinal Glowing tributes paid to India’s first tribal cardinal
The intricate move to disband Japan's Unification Church The intricate move to disband Japan's Unification Church
Satirical song on youth unemployment, poverty goes viral in China Satirical song on youth unemployment, poverty goes viral in China
Sri Lankan bishops slam president on Easter bombings probe Sri Lankan bishops slam president on Easter bombings probe
Koreans mourn Polish nurse who loved and served lepers Koreans mourn Polish nurse who loved and served lepers
Journalists urge India’s chief justice to uphold media freedom Journalists urge India’s chief justice to uphold media freedom
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nellore

Diocese of Nellore

In a land area of 30,800 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Nellore and

Read more
Archdiocese of Jinan

Archdiocese of Jinan

Jinan Diocese covers 7 cities, 3 counties and manages 1 county city including: Shizhong District, Lixia District,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Guilin

Apostolic Prefecture of Guilin

The Apostolic Prefecture of Guilin is a Roman Catholic Prefecture that has jurisdiction

Read more
Diocese of Tainan

Diocese of Tainan

The diocese of Tainan covers 2,319 square kilometers and includes Tainan City, the counties of Tainan and Penghu.Tainan

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.