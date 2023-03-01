Korean youth seek better ties with Japan

Japan and South Korea have strained bilateral relations due to Japan's oppressive 1910-45 colonial rule

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attend a meeting in Tokyo in July 2022. (Photo: AFP)

More than half of South Korean youth seek to have better ties with Japan through efforts aimed at overcoming historical differences such as compensation for forced wartime labor, says a recent survey.

About 52.4 percent of respondents revealed that a new plan to use donations from private companies to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor would have a “positive impact on bilateral relations.”

The survey was conducted by Mono Research on behalf of the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) among 626 people in their 20s and 30s, the FKI said in a press statement on Feb. 27.

Kim Bong-man, a director of the FKI, pointed out that the interaction of people between both countries has contributed to improving bilateral ties.

“As exchanges between the two countries increased, such as trips to Japan, positive impressions of Japan outweighed negative ones, and the consensus on the need to improve bilateral relations was also found to be high,” he said.

He also further added that "based on the positive perception of the relationship between the two countries by the young generation, the government should continue to make efforts to improve the relationship," the press statement said.

Most of the Korean youth had voiced their preference to resolve the major historical contention of wartime forced labor and territorial issues to build a “future-oriented” partnership.

About 54.4 percent of the youth wanted to “put more emphasis on the future” to improve bilateral relations, whereas 45.6 percent felt the past needed to be kept in mind.

Around 48.9 percent of Korean youth said that “the issue of [past] history should be resolved from a long-term perspective while pursuing the future.”

Despite being democracies, market economies, allies to the US, and key players in the socio-political landscape of south-east Asia, Japan and South Korea have a strained, decades-old relation over Japan's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule.

During the colonial period, around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced labor by Japan, according to official data from Seoul, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops.

In January this year, the South Korean government rolled out plans to compensate the victims from a government fund without using funds from the Japanese companies that used Korean forced labor during wartime.

The victims, their family members, and civil society groups had decried Seoul’s move.

The victims would get compensation from a foundation funded by businesses that benefited from a 1965 treaty in which South Korea received a package of US$300 million in economic aid and $500 million in loans from Japan, Reuters reported on Jan. 12.

The survey also delved into the various reasons that the Korean youth felt necessary for improving bilateral relations.

Among the respondents, 45.4 percent cited economic interests, followed by 18.2 percent pointing out the need for a united front against China, and 13.3 percent wanted the strengthening of security cooperation in Northeast Asia.

Around 16.4 percent of the youth surveyed took a neutral stand.

The survey also revealed the attitude that South Koreans had toward Japan.

Among the respondents, 42.3 percent said that they have a positive view of Japan, whereas 17.4 percent had a negative view of the former imperialist island nation.

The remaining 40.3 percent of respondents stated that they had a neutral view of Japan.

The survey also rated the country based on the tourism perspective of Korean youth.

Japan was ranked 5.7 out of 10 with 51.3 percent of Korean youth stating that they have been to the country at least once as tourists, wherein most of them had a “positive impression” of the country during their stay.

Despite their strained history, Japan and South Korea have recently stepped-up joint military exercises with the United States, and the three countries joined in imposing fresh sanctions on North Korea in December over a record-breaking flurry of missile tests.

Reportedly, Japan had ramped up its defense strategy in December with a pledge to increase spending to two percent of GDP by 2027, adding more muscular capabilities in the face of a rising China and an unpredictable North.

Latest News