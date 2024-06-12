News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Korean synod document urges pro-poor, reformed Church

The Church today is increasingly a structure inaccessible to the poor, noted diocesan submissions
Korean synod document urges pro-poor, reformed Church

Father Peter Lee Yong-hyun of Moraenae Church in Incheon, South Korea prays for the elderly after a Mass that he celebrated at a house of an elderly Catholic on March 6, 2024. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 12, 2024 06:47 AM GMT
Updated: June 12, 2024 09:26 AM GMT

The Catholic Church must aim for a personal encounter with the poor, place them at the center of the Church’s mission and accept reform for inclusiveness, says a South Korean Church's synod document.

The 39-page document, Comprehensive Opinion of the Korean Church in Preparation for the Second Session of the Sixteenth Ordinary Assembly of the World Synod of Bishops, was released on May 29 by the Korean Catholic Bishops’ Conference (CBCK).

It consists of a synthesis and reflection of the opinions of each of the Korean dioceses based on the outcomes of the first session of the Synod on Synodality and to prepare for its upcoming session in October this year.

The CBCK compiled the diocesan submissions and summarized their suggestions.

A common theme that frequently appeared in the submissions from the dioceses was a “poor Church for the poor.”

“The Church today is increasingly becoming an environment and structure that is inaccessible to the poor,” the document said.

The Church community has not been able to recognize the “reality of the marginalization of the poor in the Church,” and make efforts to stand with them, the document said.

Based on this observation, the document urged the Korean Church to “have a personal encounter with the poor and to provide support and accompaniment based on this encounter.”

It urged Catholics including its clergy to go beyond the pastoral care provided during Sunday Mass and church activities, but to “change and decide to go deeply into the lives of the poor.”

The document also reminded the Korean Church that mission was not just a means of church expansion, but “the essence of the Church's proclamation of the Gospel” and “the core of the identity of the Christian believer.”

It called for institutional and structural changes to redirect the Church “wholly for mission.”

The Korean Church was urged to keep in mind the importance of the family, the sanctification and renewal of the home, and pastoral efforts for families.

The document also urged the Church to strike a balance between its digital mission efforts and its analog or physical mission efforts.

The synod document also took note of the entrenched culture of assigning stereotypical roles for women in liturgy-related activities and administration in pastoral councils which are primarily male-dominated.

The document called for “conscious efforts” in expanding women’s participation and roles in parish pastoral councils and actively expanding women's access to leadership positions in Church institutions.

The problem of clericalism was highlighted by several dioceses, the document said.

They pointed out that the decision-making process is clergy-centered, Church operations are bureaucratic, and immunity from accountability for the clergy is commonplace in the Church.

“These authoritarian attitudes and practices of clericalism are not limited to priests, but also to religious and lay people,” the document said.

The document suggested introducing procedures to verify the performance of priests, emphasize the collective responsibility of the priesthood, and initiate district-level meetings for priests.

It was also suggested that bishops themselves should also strive to live a life of “Synodal Spirituality,” and “have a passion for implementing the spirit of the synod in all areas.”

The document also suggested a synod-based formation for priests before and after ordination with laity involvement not only as the objects of the formation but as “co-responsible agents.”

An overall structural change in parish pastoral and finance councils was recommended in the document.

The current councils “do not reflect the diversity of God's people in their membership and that they do not provide enough information for discussion and do not reflect the opinions of the faithful,” the document said.

The document also pointed out that at the episcopal conferences level, there is a need to reflect on the environment and culture that impede the realization of synodality.

The document suggested establishing a permanent body in the diocese to continue to implement and spread the synod's outcomes during the implementation phase in local churches after the second session in October.

** This report is brought to you in partnership with the Catholic Times of Korea.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Patricio Abella Buzon of Bacolod, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Ramirez Rapadas III of Iligan, Philippines
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop John Baptist Hee Jong Moon of Suwon, Korea
Read More...
Latest News
Myanmar junta steps up aerial bombings in Rakhine state
Myanmar junta steps up aerial bombings in Rakhine state
Korean synod document urges pro-poor, reformed Church
Korean synod document urges pro-poor, reformed Church
Hard-hitting journalist ensnared in Mongolia's media crackdown
Hard-hitting journalist ensnared in Mongolia's media crackdown
Swedish cardinal urges Catholics to protect the unborn
Swedish cardinal urges Catholics to protect the unborn
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.