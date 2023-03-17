News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean saint’s memorial church gets heritage site listing

St Andrew Kim Tae-gon Church in Suwon diocese houses first Korean priest's remains

An interior view of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon Catholic Church in Anseong in South Korea

An interior view of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon Catholic Church in Anseong in South Korea. (Photo: Suwon Diocese)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 17, 2023 07:26 AM GMT

Updated: March 17, 2023 08:06 AM GMT

A memorial church that houses the remains of the first Korean priest, St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, has been listed as a National Cultural Property by the South Korean government, Church sources say.

The Cultural Heritage Administration notified Bishop Matthias Ri long-hoon of Suwon diocese about St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon Catholic Church's listing on March 15, the diocesan website reported.

The church at the Mirinae Catholic shrine in Anseong, a city about 50 kilometers south of the capital Seoul, was built in 1928. It houses the remains of the saint, the coffin that first contained his body after his martyrdom in the 19th century and a graveyard in the front.

In its notification, the state agency applauded the church for its cultural and architectural value, which were considered for listing it as a heritage site.

“The original shape of the memorial church is well maintained, and the tombs located in front of the church further demonstrate the symbolism and sense of place of the cathedral,” the agency said.

The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to systematically preserve and manage the newly registered church in cooperation with the local government and the diocese.

The church is the fifth Catholic site in Suwon diocese listed as a National Cultural Property.

“I think that the Anseong St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon memorial church has been recognized for its value nationally,” said the shrine’s rector, Father Ji Cheol-hyeon.

“I hope many people will learn about St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon through the church's registration as a cultural property,” the priest said.

Andrew Kim Tae-gon was born on Aug. 21, 1821. His parents were Christian converts. He was baptized at the age of 15 and moved to Macau in China to study in a seminary, according to Franciscan media.

He returned home after six years and then again moved to Shanghai in China, where he was ordained as the first Korean-born Catholic priest.

In Korea, he assisted Catholic missionaries and one of his responsibilities was to help missionaries enter the country from the sea to evade border patrols.

During that period, Joseon dynasty rulers were persecuting Christians which saw thousands brutally tortured and massacred. The rulers viewed Christianity as a subversive Western religion that defied Confucian ethics and invited foreign imperialism.

Andrew Kim Tae-gon was arrested for his missionary work and tortured in prison. He was beheaded by the Han River near Seoul on Sept. 16, 1846, when he was 25.

The saint’s father, Ignatius Kim, was martyred during persecution in 1839. Paul Chong Hasang, a lay apostle, also died in 1839 at age 45.

In 1984, during his visit to South Korea, Pope John Paul II canonized 103 martyrs including Andrew Kim, Ignatius Kim, Paul Chong, and seven French missionaries who had been martyred in the 19th century. 

St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon is now the patron saint of clergy in Korea.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean saint’s memorial church gets heritage site listing Korean saint’s memorial church gets heritage site listing
Indonesia court acquits two police over stadium crush Indonesia court acquits two police over stadium crush
Myanmar ethnic rebels seek China help to diffuse crisis Myanmar ethnic rebels seek China help to diffuse crisis
Promoting abortion hidden agenda for women's rights groups Promoting abortion hidden agenda for women's rights groups
Bishops find 'deep spiritual thirst' on San Quentin death row Bishops find 'deep spiritual thirst' on San Quentin death row
Places that inspire people to live wisely needed, pope says Places that inspire people to live wisely needed, pope says
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Warangal

Diocese of Warangal

In a land area of 24,702 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil districts of Warangal and

Read more
Diocese of Lang Son-Cao Bang

Diocese of Lang Son-Cao Bang

In a land area of 14,945 square kilometers, the diocese of Lang Son - Cao Bang comprises the three provinces of

Read more
Diocese of Tezpur

Diocese of Tezpur

In a land area of 38,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Darrang, Udalguri,

Read more
Diocese of Baoding

Diocese of Baoding

Baoding is situated in Hebei province, China, around 150 kilometres southwest to Beijing, the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.