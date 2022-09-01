News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean religious leaders to meet Pope Francis

During the interfaith pilgrimage, the religious leaders will visit Jerusalem and the Vatican

Pope Francis greets Han Yang-Won, chairman of the Association for Korean Native Religion, and other religious leaders at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul in 2014

Pope Francis greets Han Yang-Won, chairman of the Association for Korean Native Religion, and other religious leaders at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul in 2014. (Photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-Je)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 01, 2022 10:28 AM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2022 12:19 PM GMT

A group of South Korean religious leaders will meet Pope Francis in the Vatican City later this month as part of a pilgrimage to develop a better understanding and dialogue between religions.

The seven-member delegation will hold a meeting with Pope Francis on Sept. 19, the Korean Council of Religious Leaders, announced in a statement on Aug. 31, Korean news agency Dong-A Ilbo reported.

The council is a consultative body of seven religious groups in Korea -- Buddhism, Won Buddhism, Catholicism, Protestantism, Cheondoism, Confucianism, and the Association of Korea National Religions.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The council’s current chair is Venerable Wonhaeng of the Joyge Order, a major group representing Korean Buddhism.

The Sept. 13-21 "pilgrimage" will visit Jerusalem in Israel, the Vatican" and other places, Venerable Wonhaeng said in the statement.

The pilgrimage is being hosted by Catholic members of the council, he said.

This will be the third meeting of Korean religious leaders with the pope in the Vatican. Earlier, the council members met with Pope Benedict XVI in 2010 and Pope Francis in 2017.

It was proposed by Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-Joong of Gwangju during an inter-faith pilgrimage to Honam in Gwangju in April this year.

Archbishop Kim is the chairman of the Korean Catholic bishops’ Committee on Church Unification and Inter-religious Communication.

During his 2014 visit to South Korea, Pope Francis met a delegation of 12 religious leaders.

About 50 percent of South Koreans are non-religious, 28 percent are Christians, 15 percent are Buddhists and the rest adhere to other faiths including Confucianism and Shamanism, according to government data as of 2020.  

Catholic Church has an estimated 5.6 million members spread across three archdioceses, 14 dioceses, and a military ordinariate.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean religious leaders to meet Pope Francis Korean religious leaders to meet Pope Francis
Families of Sri Lanka's missing seek truth, justice Families of Sri Lanka's missing seek truth, justice
The 'battle for the bottle' in India’s Gujarat state The 'battle for the bottle' in India’s Gujarat state
Cambodian doomsday cult ring-fenced by military Cambodian doomsday cult ring-fenced by military
Filipinos remember Cardinal Sin on 94th birthday Filipinos remember Cardinal Sin on 94th birthday
Teacher, student brain drain hits Hong Kong schools Teacher, student brain drain hits Hong Kong schools
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Bring the world closer to reconciliation pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Bring the world closer to reconciliation, pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Francis, in message to 11th General Assembly of the World Council of Churches, describes the Church as the instrument and visible sign of unity to which God calls all people

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.