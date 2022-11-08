News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean president joins requiem Mass for stampede victims

It is regretful that society has failed to protect its younger generation, says Archbishop Peter Chung

Korean president joins requiem Mass for stampede victims

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee are seen during a requiem Mass for the victims of Halloween stampede at Myeongdong Cathedral in the capital Seoul on Nov. 6. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 08, 2022 11:22 AM GMT

Updated: November 09, 2022 04:33 AM GMT

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee joined hundreds of Catholics in Seoul to pray for the victims and family members of the Halloween stampede tragedy that killed 154 people.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul officiated the requiem Mass at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on Nov. 6, says an official press release.

Archbishop Chung said that the Mass was dedicated especially to the victims and their families.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“Many innocent people have died,” said Archbishop Chung in his homily.  

“It is heart-wrenching because many of them were so young, and had so much life ahead of them. A nation’s fundamental duty is to protect the lives of its citizens. I feel regretful and ashamed that our society has failed to protect its younger generation.”

The prelate also expressed gratefulness on behalf of the Korean people to Pope Francis for his message of condolence and prayers for the victims.

Earlier Catholics across South Korea prayed for the victims of the tragedy during All Souls Day on Nov. 2.

The stampede at the Itaewon area of the capital city occurred on Oct. 29 when around 100,000 people in Halloween costumes poured into two narrow streets for partying, resulting in a stampede.

At least 154 people, including 26 foreigners, were killed and 33 people were hospitalized in the stampede.

The tragedy sparked national and global outrage over lax crowd control blamed for the fatalities.

President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the location of the accident and declared week-long national mourning in South Korea until Nov. 5.

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea (CBCK) issued a statement grieving the loss of lives and called for a proper investigation into the incident.

The bishops had termed the tragedy a result of “the cycle of injustice and irresponsibility” that has become a common practice in this society, which all must strive to break.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rich nations falling short on delivering climate finance Rich nations falling short on delivering climate finance
Thousands trapped inside Cambodia's scam operations Thousands trapped inside Cambodia's scam operations
Pope accepts resignation of German bishop Pope accepts resignation of German bishop
Death penalty and racism are linked Death penalty and racism are linked
Cardinal tells leaders at COP27 to act on climate change Cardinal tells leaders at COP27 to act on climate change
Filipino businessmen make Christmas non-profiteering vow Filipino businessmen make Christmas non-profiteering vow
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.