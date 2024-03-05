News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Korean pastor excommunicated over gay rights

Lee Dong-hwan engaged in activities in support of gay rights and held blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples
This picture taken on March 4 shows South Korean pastor Lee Dong-hwan (center) speaking during a rally against the ruling of the Korean Methodist Church to excommunicate him for having engaged in activities in support of gay rights, in front of the church in Seoul.

This picture taken on March 4 shows South Korean pastor Lee Dong-hwan (center) speaking during a rally against the ruling of the Korean Methodist Church to excommunicate him for having engaged in activities in support of gay rights, in front of the church in Seoul. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Seoul
Published: March 05, 2024 05:11 AM GMT
Updated: March 05, 2024 06:38 AM GMT

South Korea's Methodist Church has excommunicated a pastor for advocating gay rights, according to a church verdict obtained on March 5 by AFP.

Nearly a quarter of South Korea's population of 51 million are Christian and the religious community holds significant political sway, with many evangelicals staunchly opposing gay rights.

Gay marriage is not recognized in South Korea, social pressure keeps many people from being open about their sexuality, and Seoul's annual Pride celebration attracts vicious Christian-led opposition.

More than a dozen attempts to pass broad anti-discrimination laws have failed over the past 16 years in the face of strong opposition from conservative churches and civic groups who say the law will pave the way for legalization of gay marriage.

Globally, many religious groups have taken steps to embrace LGBTQI rights, with the Vatican recently approving Catholic blessings for same-sex couples.

But South Korea's Methodist Church upheld a lower church ruling to excommunicate pastor Lee Dong-hwan for having engaged in activities in support of gay rights, the verdict showed.

"The church doctrine stipulates acts of agreeing or sympathizing with homosexuality amount to rules violations," the church said in a verdict.

Reverend Lee had attended Seoul gay pride events and also held blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples.

"Participating in and officiating a blessing ceremony to bless sexual minorities by scattering flower petals, performing a performance waving a large rainbow flag in the square in front of Seoul City Hall, proposing a blessing ceremony for homosexuals... are all acts of approval or agreement with homosexuality," the verdict said.

The verdict is final within the church, and Reverend Lee has no way to contest it.

The 43-year-old pastor told AFP that the church's decision was "shameful".

"Excommunicating a pastor for blessing sexual minorities will go down in history of Protestantism as dark history that will only invite laughter later," Lee told AFP.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

He said he was considering bringing the case to a civil court.

South Korea's Methodist Church has 1.2 million followers under its wing with 6,700 churches in and outside the country and 1,300 missionaries, according to its website.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Valan Arasu of Jabalpur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Emmanuel Kanon Rozario of Barishal, Bangladesh
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Yongqiang Yang of Zhoucun, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Renlei Wang of Xuzhou, China
Read More...
Latest News
India’s pro-Hindu party's tokenism for Muslims, Christians
India’s pro-Hindu party's tokenism for Muslims, Christians
UN rights body’s ‘shameful silence’ on China decried
UN rights body’s ‘shameful silence’ on China decried
Sri Lanka’s Buddhist prelates seek action against errant monk
Sri Lanka’s Buddhist prelates seek action against errant monk
Educator gets bail after India’s top court intervention
Educator gets bail after India’s top court intervention
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.