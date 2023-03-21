News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean nuns sell cakes to support children in Syria, Turkey

About 850,000 children remain displaced due to earthquake in the Middle Eastern nations, aid agencies say

Children from a local school buying freshly baked pastries from nuns at the Salesian Education and Spirituality Center at Singil-dong of Seoul as part of a fundraising campaign for children in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria

Children from a local school buying freshly baked pastries from nuns at the Salesian Education and Spirituality Center at Singil-dong of Seoul as part of a fundraising campaign for children in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 21, 2023 10:11 AM GMT

Updated: March 21, 2023 10:12 AM GMT

Salesian nuns in the South Korean capital Seoul have started selling cakes on the street as part of a fundraising campaign for children in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.

The Salesian Education and Spirituality Center at Singil-dong of Seoul launched the sales of taiyaki, a Japanese fish-shaped pastry with red bean filling, at the beginning of March.

The nuns sell taiyaki twice a week and it is to be continued throughout the month.

The proceeds from sales will be delivered to a community of Salesian nuns in Syria to be used for children affected by the devastating quake in the Middle Eastern countries.

As the nuns set up taiyaki machine in front of the center on March 6, many children from a local school rushed to buy freshly baked pastries.

“Wow! This time, a mini taiyaki came out!” some children cheered.

Some students from middle and high schools bought taiyaki worth 1,000 won (US$0.77) but paid 10,000 won (US$7.65) from their pocket money as they were aware of the fundraising campaign, said Sister Maria Kim Young-hee, director of the center.

Sister Kim said the taiyaki project became widely popular, so the place became overcrowded and all cakes were sold out before closing time.

As the nuns took turns baking and selling taiyaki, parents of children and teenagers who participated in various programs run by the center also rolled up their sleeves to volunteer. 

Kim Min-ji, 42, a parent who volunteered said that she will join once again to assist the nuns as she finds good meaning in the service.

Sister Kim thanked people for supporting the taiyaki store.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared love with our taiyaki store, which means you sympathize with people who are suffering, especially the young children," she said.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit central and southern Turkey and northern and western Syria on Feb. 6.

One of the deadliest quakes in history left an estimated 56,000 dead, injured more than 125,000 people, displaced 2.4 million, and affected as many as 24 million people, aid groups reported.

About 850,000 children remain displaced in Turkey and Syria since the quake, according to United Nations Children’s Agency, UNICEF. Even before the earthquake hit, about 6.5 million children needed humanitarian assistance due to ongoing conflict.

This report is brought to you in partnership with the Catholic Times of Korea.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Why are Asian Churches reluctant to study clerical abuse? Why are Asian Churches reluctant to study clerical abuse?
Sri Lanka bailout subject to tackling corruption: IMF Sri Lanka bailout subject to tackling corruption: IMF
Hong Kong police arrests rights activist Albert Ho Hong Kong police arrests rights activist Albert Ho
Uganda's parliament to vote on harsh anti-gay bill Uganda's parliament to vote on harsh anti-gay bill
Singapore lawyer suspended for criticizing judiciary Singapore lawyer suspended for criticizing judiciary
Korean nuns sell cakes to support children in Syria, Turkey Korean nuns sell cakes to support children in Syria, Turkey
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Diocese of Taichung

Diocese of Taichung

Taiwan (Republic of China) lies 129 kilometers off the southeast coast of mainland China. "Taichung" literally means

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Brunei

Apostolic Vicariate of Brunei

The Apostolic Vicariate of Brunei Darussalam caters to a small nation on the northern coast of Borneo. The vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Badulla

Diocese of Badulla

In a land area of 8,348.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes Badulla. Badulla diocese comes under two

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.