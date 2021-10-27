X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Nepal

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

At least nine Christians, including pastors, are facing court cases over conversion claims in the Hindu-majority country

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 27, 2021 06:52 AM GMT

Updated: October 27, 2021 11:48 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
6

With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal

Oct 25, 2021
7

Pope plans to visit Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea

Oct 25, 2021
8

Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh

Oct 25, 2021
9

Pope Francis expresses solidarity with Sri Lankan Church

Oct 25, 2021
10

Robredo supporters ride pink caravans in Philippines

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Sister Martha Park Byongsuk enjoys a midday meal with the children at St. Paul’s Happy Home in Pokhara Bus-Park slum in Nepal. She and her companion have been detained over religious conversion charges. (Photo: globalsistersreport.org)

Two Catholic nuns from South Korea have been detained in Nepal for more than six weeks after they were arrested on charges of converting Hindus by coercion and allurement.

Sister Gemma Lucia Kim and Sister Martha Park Byongsuk of the Sisters of St. Paul of Chartres congregation were arrested on Sept. 14 based on an anonymous complaint. They were kept in police custody until Sept. 27 when they were sent to the district prison after bail was denied.

The nuns work among poor slum children in Pokhara, about 200 kilometers from capital Kathmandu. 

“The Catholic community of the country is shocked to hear about the verdict” of the court rejecting the bail application, Bishop Paul Simick, the apostolic vicar of Nepal, said in a statement to papal charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

Bishop Simick expressed dismay over the arrest and bail denial of the elderly nuns.

“Despite all the assurances given to us that the sisters would be granted bail, the decision went against them,” said Bishop Simick, according to a report by Exaudi Catholic news website on Oct. 25.

This act reveals not only bigotry on the part of those who accused the sisters but also ignorance of the needs of the poor

Another church official, who requested anonymity, said that initially the hierarchy thought of not publicizing the arrests as it could lead to Hindu fundamentalists and Nepal's anti-Christian media exaggerating facts.

“They will make their reports sound like the nuns were converting everyone in the guise of charity works,” he said.

Another two Koreans — a lay Catholic and a Protestant pastor — have also been arrested and detained on similar charges, the source said.

The bishop has visited the nuns and requested prayers for them during Sunday liturgy on Oct. 24.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The nuns have been managing Happy Home, a center that provides accommodation, food, education, medical services and skills training for about 120 slum children in Pokhara.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, they have distributed food rations to poor, vulnerable people. But some locals accused them of providing food to allure Hindus to become Catholics.

Bishop Simick said the allegations “of conversions are utterly baseless and unjust. This act reveals not only bigotry on the part of those who accused the sisters but also ignorance of the needs of the poor. We, as Catholics, do not indulge in forceful conversion and the Korean sisters are known for doing exclusively social work.”

He added: “The sisters have been dedicating themselves totally to the poor for so many years. Therefore, we would like to call for an in-depth inquiry into what happened.” 

For decades, Christians have faced various levels of persecution in the Himalayan Hindu-majority nation.

About 81 percent of Nepal’s estimated 29 million people are Hindu, while Buddhists account for 9 percent, Muslims 4.4 percent and Christians 1.4 percent, according to the 2011 census.

Christian groups and rights watchdogs have reported increasing hostility and persecution against Christians in Nepal in recent times

There are about 10,000 Catholics in Nepal, church sources say. However, Protestants and Evangelical Christians are estimated to be 1.5 million, according to an official from Nepal Christian Society.

The World Database of Christians records Nepal’s Christian communities as one of the fastest growing in the world.

Christian groups and rights watchdogs have reported increasing hostility and persecution against Christians in Nepal in recent times.

B.P. Khanal, a prominent Christian writer and politician in Nepal, told UCA News in September that at least nine Christian men and women including pastors were facing court cases in Nepal on conversion charges.

ACN’s Religious Freedom Report 2021 documented a legal and social backlash against Christians following amendments to the country’s Penal Code in 2018 that bans proselytization and conversion to other faiths from Hinduism.

Christians including pastors and aid workers have been charged with conversion efforts, while foreign priests and nuns have been denied visas and forced to leave Nepal, ACN reported.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cardinal urges Sri Lankan govt to sue over X-press Pearl disaster
Cardinal urges Sri Lankan govt to sue over X-press Pearl disaster
Indian legal battle over same-sex marriage
Indian legal battle over same-sex marriage
Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India
Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India
Bangladesh Church starts long synodal journey
Bangladesh Church starts long synodal journey
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
India's festive season stokes Covid fears
India's festive season stokes Covid fears
Support Us

Latest News

Cardinal urges Sri Lankan govt to sue over X-press Pearl disaster
Oct 27, 2021
Indian legal battle over same-sex marriage
Oct 27, 2021
Catholic school's green initiative for Timor-Leste
Oct 27, 2021
Filipino clergymen fall victim to lure of politics
Oct 27, 2021
Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India
Oct 27, 2021
Nazareth sisters confront their slaveholding past in US
Oct 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
Oct 26, 2021
Thailand needs more courageous media
Oct 26, 2021
Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?
Oct 25, 2021

Features

Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
Oct 25, 2021
With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal
Oct 25, 2021
Vietnam Catholics pray for those claimed by Covid-19
Oct 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Minding the Church

Minding the Church
Ireland awards missionary known as Godfather of Kenyan running

Ireland awards missionary known as “Godfather of Kenyan running”

72 religious institutions pledge to divest 42 billion from fossil fuels

72 religious institutions pledge to divest $4.2 billion from fossil fuels
Quite simply treat them humanely

Quite simply, treat them humanely
Chaldeans in Iraq to set up museum with manuscripts saved during IS occupation

Chaldeans in Iraq to set up museum with manuscripts saved during IS occupation
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.