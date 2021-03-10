X
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean martyrs' pilgrim site recognized by Vatican

The Haemi Martyrdom Holy Ground bears testimony to the great faith of about 2,000 persecuted Catholics

UCA News reporter, Seoul

Updated: March 10, 2021 04:44 AM GMT
Korean martyrs' pilgrim site recognized by Vatican

The Haemi Martyrdom Holy Ground in Seosan in central South Korea has been recognized as an international pilgrimage site by the Vatican. (Photo courtesy of Haemi Martyrdom Holy Ground)

The faithful in South Korea are celebrating official Vatican recognition of a sacred Catholic site dedicated to thousands of martyrs as an international pilgrimage site.

The Haemi Martyrdom Holy Ground at Seosan in central South Korea has been designated and proclaimed an international pilgrimage site by the Holy See, stated a press release from Bishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik of Daejeon.

The prelate said the Vatican recognition was made public on March 1, the 200th anniversary of the birth of prominent theologian and local missionary priest Father Thomas Choe Yang-eop, who is on the path to sainthood. 

The Vatican announcement “brightens the lives of those who live forever in the memory of the Church,” said Bishop You.

 “Walking along the pilgrimage site of faith, let us meet the martyrs who are a testament to God's work of salvation through their life and death.”

The Shrine of Haemi is located in the municipality of Seosan in South Chungcheong province about 280 kilometers south of the capital Seoul.

The shrine bears testimony to the great faith of about 2,000 Catholics who were imprisoned, tortured and buried alive during mass persecution of Korean Christians by rulers of the Joseon dynasty between 1866 and 1882.

Bishop You said that the Vatican primarily approved the Shrine of Haemi as an official international pilgrimage site on Nov. 29 last year and steps were taken for its proclamation.

Thanks to efforts from the Church, a 16-meter memorial tower was set up on the Haemi ground to pray tribute to hundreds of unknown martyrs. Church records show names and baptismal Christian names of only 132 Catholics who embraced martyrdom at Haemi.

Archbishop Salvatore Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of New Evangelization of the Holy See, said in the decree that the testimony of numerous martyrs of the Korean Church "will pass on faith to the descendants and make a living community of disciples and witnesses of Jesus Christ come true."

