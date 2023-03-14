News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
South Korea

Korean martyr’s memorial church faces financial woes

Jeonju diocese plans to build three churches to honor three Catholic martyrs beatified by Pope Francis in 2014

An image of Blessed Paul Yun Ji-chung and 123 companions, who were beatified on Aug. 16, 2014.

An image of Blessed Paul Yun Ji-chung and 123 companions, who were beatified on Aug. 16, 2014. (Courtesy: Prepatory Committee for the 2014 Papal Visit to Korea via CNA)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 14, 2023 03:14 AM GMT

Updated: March 14, 2023 05:47 AM GMT

A Catholic parish in South Korea's southwest is struggling to construct a church in memory of one of the country’s first Catholic martyrs amid high costs and a lack of funds.

The under-construction church in Hyoja4-dong parish in Jeonju diocese is having difficulties and is seeking funding from local Catholics and foreign benefactors, parish priest Father Thomas Park Sang-woon said.

The church is dedicated to Blessed Paul Yun Ji-chung, who along with Blessed James Kwon Sang-yeon were beheaded in 1791 during the rule of the Joseon dynasty, according to Church data. Yun’s brother, Blessed Francis Yun Ji-heon was martyred in 1801.

They were among thousands of Catholics martyred in the 18th and 19th centuries for refusing to renounce their faith in Christ.

"People are unable to donate much due to the dire economic situation"

On Sept. 1, 2021, Bishop John Kim Son-tae  of Jeonju told the press that following historical research and DNA tests, the Church has confirmed that the mortal remains of three martyrs recovered from Jeonju were authentic.

During his visit to South Korea in 2014, Pope Francis beatified the three along with 120 martyrs persecuted and killed during the early years of Catholicism in Korea.  

Park said that the diocese decided to build three memorial churches to honor the martyrs in 2021, and the construction of the church in Hyoja4-dong started last year.

The priest pointed out that they have been facing difficulties to raise the funds as the cost of construction materials has increased, and people are unable to donate much due to the dire economic situation from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I just hope that construction will not stop [despite the challenges],” the priest said.

The church will become a place of peace and healing for the visitors, he said.

"Catholicism was viewed as a false religion that denied Confucian ethics"

"I hope that the church honoring the first martyrs in Korea who opened the first heavenly gates through their suffering will become a church where those suffering can be healed," he said.

According to Church sources, during a 1592 invasion, a Japanese army was joined by a Jesuit priest but the Korean Church does not see it as the origin of the Catholic Church in Korea.

Koreans first learned about Catholicism from books like "True Meaning of the Lord of Heaven" written by Jesuit missionary Matteo Ricci. After that Koreans sent Peter Yi Seung-hun to China and let him get baptized in 1784. Following his return from China, Yi began to baptize others that year. Soon, it started spreading as an indigenous lay movement in the country.

Catholics faced persecution and hardships from the rulers who viewed the religion as a subversive influence. Catholicism was viewed as a false religion that denied Confucian ethics and invited Western imperialism to the country, leading to brutal persecution.

Currently, more than 50 percent of South Koreans have no religion, 30 percent are Christians, and about 15 percent are Buddhists, according to official government records.

This report is brought to you in partnership with the Catholic Times of Korea.

Latest News

Women can help Asian Church in ‘expanding the tent’ Women can help Asian Church in ‘expanding the tent’
Indigenous Indonesians up in arms against plantation permit Indigenous Indonesians up in arms against plantation permit
Japanese project trains women for politics Japanese project trains women for politics
Korean Christian cult demands ban on critical Netflix drama Korean Christian cult demands ban on critical Netflix drama
Indian Church hails govt opposition to same-sex marriages Indian Church hails govt opposition to same-sex marriages
Amnesty decries police misuse of rubber bullets worldwide Amnesty decries police misuse of rubber bullets worldwide
