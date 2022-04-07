Myanmar

Korean faithful urged to pray for peace in Myanmar

Father Joseph Lal Vum Thawng of Kalay Diocese underwent training at the seminary of Catholic University of Seoul

Father Joseph Lal Vum Thawng (left) and Father Francis Thang Za (right) from Kalay Diocese in Myanmar were transferred to the seminary of the Catholic University of Seoul. (Photo supplied)

By UCA News reporter Published: April 07, 2022 10:02 AM GMT Updated: April 07, 2022 10:33 AM GMT

A Catholic priest from Myanmar has called on the Korean people to continuously pray and support his country.

“I would like to ask all the clergies, religious and the faithful to pray for our country and world peace. Please pray for the people of Myanmar in their struggle for justice and peace,” said Father Joseph Lal Vum Thawng, who studied at the Catholic University of Korea’s seminary.

Now serving as the priest secretary to Bishop Felix Lian Khen Thang of Kalay Diocese in Myanmar, he said people fear going outside in the city due to the gunfire every day.

In fact, Father Joseph and a fellow priest, Father Francis Thang Za, who grew up in Kalay, were very concerned that their priestly ordination would not take place due to junta obstruction.

However, the priestly ordination in Kalay Diocese was successfully held in the presence of many faithful on Feb. 6. Father Francis has been assigned pastoral activity for the parochial vicar of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

The two priests, who had been transferred to the seminary of the Catholic University of Seoul, received the order of deacon by Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, the then archbishop of Seoul, at Myeongdong Cathedral on Feb. 4, 2021, said a press release issued by the Archdiocese of Seoul’s committee for communications.

“God inspires me and strengthens my faith in so many ways. As we all know, life is not easy for everyone in this world, especially for us Christians. However, let us not lose our faith and hope in God"

Father Joseph expressed his appreciation to the faithful of Seoul having experienced and seen all their hard work, zeal and services.

“God inspires me and strengthens my faith in so many ways. As we all know, life is not easy for everyone in this world, especially for us Christians. However, let us not lose our faith and hope in God as ‘God never leaves us behind!’ Let us keep our heads up and try our best to make for a better world for every living thing,” he said.

In the priest’s opinion, the Catholic Church in Korea and in Myanmar were similar in many ways. Both have been going through so many persecutions, heresies, hardships and challenges for their faith for a long time, but they have overcome them and kept their faith among the other religions until now.

“For me, they are indeed heroes and warriors for the Church. So many people have lost their ways of life, lost their faith and hope in God and in humanity, and they have walked around, wondering here and there and finding the truth about life, the way how to live a good life,” Father Joseph said.

People in Myanmar are struggling as the situation is getting worse by the day. The military junta has destroyed civilians’ homes and confiscated their properties, forcing thousands to flee for their lives and hide in forests or other safer places.

In addition, theft has been rising rapidly as inflation makes things harder for people to survive. About 95 percent of students and children across the country have been unable to go to school for the past two years.

Many young people, both men and women, some as young as 14-15, have left home and joined people defense forces to fight the military junta.

Public services including hospitals and banks, and even churches in some areas, are still closed and the unemployment rate continues to increase. The sick, elderly and poor are suffering the most in Myanmar.

