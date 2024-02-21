Korean diocese runs blood donation campaign during Lent

A Catholic diocese in South Korea has launched a blood donation drive as part of pro-life and family sanctification movement during the Season of Lent and beyond Easter Sunday.

Bishop Linus Lee Seong-hyo of Suwon started the “Life Sharing Donation Campaign” through a Holy Mass at the Sanghyeon-dong Church, the diocese said in press note on Feb. 21.

Lee remarked that it was a “blessed day to proclaim both internally and externally that our Church is participating in the pro-life movement."

"The strict meaning of the 'blood donation campaign' is to share life, and it is a family sanctification movement that protects the family," Lee told the congregation.

Lee emphasized that blood donation was an “act of self-giving.”

"Blood donation, which is the giving of one's own blood to others, is an act of 'self-giving' and it can be a pivotal shift for God and life, then our Church can move toward the sanctification of the family," Lee said.

Lee paid a visit to the blood donation bus and expressed his appreciation to the volunteers for their participation in the blood donation drive.

Kim Tae-jin, a member of Sanghyeon-dong Parish who participated in the blood donation campaign, said that the blood donations from volunteers have been a great help in treating leukemia patients.

"Other people's blood donations are very helpful to my children who are suffering from leukemia," Kim said.

"I decided to donate blood to repay the favor even a little,” Kim added.

The diocese said that the various parishes in the diocese will hold blood donation campaigns which will extend beyond Easter Sunday this year.

Korean Catholic Church is well known for its humanitarian efforts and support activities for the poor and marginalized communities.

The church supports millions of people in the country and abroad through various social welfare projects at the regional, diocesan, religious congregation, and organizational levels.

The church runs around 103 Catholic social welfare organizations, has 1,297 affiliated facilities, and more than 20,000 workers nationwide, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) reported.

The church provides its social assistance through its multi-faceted support system and takes care of young and old alike through schools, colleges, hospitals, elderly care, migrant advocacy, environmental protection, pro-life advocacy, and more.