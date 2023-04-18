News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Korean diocese excommunicates exorcist

Um Ok-soon is accused of deviating from faith and demanding gifts for the fulfillment of prayers

St. Francis Xavier Cathedral of Jeonju, South Korea is seen in this file image. The diocese has excommunicated a Catholic exorcist for violating Catholic doctrine

St. Francis Xavier Cathedral of Jeonju, South Korea is seen in this file image. The diocese has excommunicated a Catholic exorcist for violating Catholic doctrine. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 18, 2023 10:27 AM GMT

Updated: April 18, 2023 12:13 PM GMT

The Diocese of Jeonju in South Korea has excommunicated a Catholic exorcist for allegedly violating the doctrine of the Catholic Church and receiving gifts including money from Catholics for the fulfillment of prayers, says an official statement.

Raphaella Um Ok-soon has been excommunicated following reports from victims and requests for investigation, says a decree signed by Bishop John Kim Son-tae of Jeonju.

The decree titled 'Decree on Sanctions for Excommunication of Um Ok-soon (Raphaella)’ was published on the diocesan website on April 18.

Bishop Kim said beside defrocking Um, the diocese has formed two bodies – Diocesan Special Investigation Committee and Diocesan Collaborative Tribunal – to investigate the allegations.

Following a preliminary probe, the diocese found that Um Ok-soon held private prayer meetings for several years (2003-2022) and practiced “deviant faith” by accepting gifts (money) under the pretext of “healing the family” and “private prayer,” which are contrary to the Catholic Church's doctrine, the decree said.

The excommunication order was handed down to protect the faithful from similar “acts of deviation from the faith.”

“We have prepared 'Pastoral Guidelines' to ensure that the pastors and believers of the Jeonju Diocese abide by them,” Bishop Kim said.

He said since the victims [of Um] hail from six dioceses (Seoul, Daejeon, Incheon, Suwon, Cheongju, and Jeonju) the Jeonju Diocese notifies all dioceses of the incident for the benefit of the believers’ faith.

The action from Jeonju Diocese comes at a time when controversial Christian cult movements in South Korea came under intense scrutiny following the broadcast of a Netflix drama last month.

The eight-episode series presents four Korean religious cult leaders – Jeong Myeong-seok of Christian Gospel Mission, better known as Jesus Morning Star (JMS); Park Soon-ja of Odaeyang Church; Kim Ki-soon of Baby Garden Church; and Lee Jae-rock of Manmin Central Church. The cult leaders had claimed themselves to be “messiahs” or saviors of humanity.

The series reportedly shows the illegal activities of cult leaders including fraud and sexual exploitation, triggering a stir across the country and consequent police action.

