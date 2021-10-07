X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean court backs transgender soldier who killed herself

Court rules it was unfair for defense officials to discharge a transgender soldier following her gender reassignment surgery

AFP, Seoul

AFP, Seoul

Published: October 07, 2021 06:16 AM GMT

Updated: October 07, 2021 06:21 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy

Oct 4, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
4

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague

Oct 4, 2021
5

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
6

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
7

Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Oct 4, 2021
8

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
9

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
10

India's indigenous Society of Pilar holds diaconate ordination

Oct 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Korean court backs transgender soldier who killed herself

South Korean Special Army soldiers perform a military exercise during a rehearsal of the 72nd Armed Forces Day ceremony at the headquarters of the Special Warfare Command in Icheon on Sept. 21. (Photo: AFP)

A South Korean court today ruled it was unfair for the military to forcibly discharge a soldier over her gender reassignment surgery, months after she took her own life over the decision.

South Korea remains deeply conservative about matters of sexual identity and is less tolerant of LGBT rights than some other parts of Asia, with many gay and transgender Koreans living largely under the radar.

Byun Hee-soo, formerly a staff sergeant and in her 20s, enlisted voluntarily in 2017. She went on to have gender reassignment surgery in 2019 in Thailand.

The defense ministry classified the removal of her male genitals as a mental or physical handicap, and a panel ruled in January last year that she would be compulsorily discharged.

Her case was the first of its kind in South Korea, and she filed an administrative suit against the decision in August last year. But she was found dead at her home about seven months later.

Daejeon District Court ruled in her favor, saying the military should have officially accepted her as a woman post-surgery.

Her death has triggered an outpouring of grief and calls for South Korean MPs to pass an anti-discrimination bill

"Immediately after her reassignment surgery, the court had accepted" her request to be legally recognised as a woman, the court said according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

Had she been officially recognised as female, the court added, it would have been impossible for military authorities to conclude that she had "a mental or physical handicap" and discharge her.

Seoul's defense ministry told AFP that "we respect the court's decision", but it has yet to decide whether to appeal.

South Korea has a conscript army to defend itself against the nuclear-armed North, with all able-bodied male citizens obliged to serve for nearly two years.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

But Byun was a volunteer non-commissioned officer and said at her press conference last year that serving in the military had always been her childhood dream.

Her death has triggered an outpouring of grief and calls for South Korean MPs to pass an anti-discrimination bill.

International rights groups have expressed concern about the way the country treats gay soldiers, who are banned from engaging in same-sex acts and can face up to two years in prison if caught — even though such actions are legal in civilian life.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Macau priest to lead Jesuits' Chinese Province
Macau priest to lead Jesuits' Chinese Province
Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades
Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades
Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers
Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers
China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church
China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Seoul Archdiocese pays homage to martyrs, church heroes
Seoul Archdiocese pays homage to martyrs, church heroes
Support Us

Latest News

Merkel meets pope, Draghi in farewell visit to Rome
Oct 7, 2021
Myanmar junta chief faces exclusion from ASEAN summit
Oct 7, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Indonesia ordains new bishop in Padang
Oct 7, 2021
Diaconate ordinations held amid turmoil in Myanmar
Oct 7, 2021
Filipino doctors want truth behind Covid corruption claims
Oct 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope and Germanys Merkel discuss COVID19 migration at the Vatican

Pope and Germany’s Merkel discuss COVID-19, migration at the Vatican
Liberation theologian Pablo Richard was source of life and hope for many Latin Americans

Liberation theologian Pablo Richard was "source of life and hope" for many Latin Americans
Legion of Christ accused of hiding 295 million from the Vatican

Legion of Christ accused of hiding $295 million from the Vatican
Expert says Africa also needs to face sex abuse within the Church

Expert says Africa also needs to face sex abuse within the Church
A moment of shame

A moment of shame
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.