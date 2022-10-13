News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Korean Church’s pro-life campaign tackles population decline

Despite government incentives for people who have more children, many South Koreans shun marriage and family life

Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong of Gwangju with families and children after a Mass to mark the end of the Year of Amoris Laetitia Family on June 26

Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong of Gwangju with families and children after a Mass to mark the end of the Year of Amoris Laetitia Family on June 26. (Photo: CPBC)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 13, 2022 10:59 AM GMT

Updated: October 13, 2022 11:25 AM GMT

Seoul Catholic Archdiocese in South Korea launched a campaign that among other things supports pregnant women and opposes abortion in a country facing a demographic crisis due to low birth rates.

The campaign involves various support groups that oppose abortion and promote the protection of unborn children, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) reported on Oct. 10. 

As part of pro-life activities, the Cheongdam-dong Parish Pre-natal Group arranged a special Mass for couples and pregnant women. Besides, the group has organized sharing sessions, workshops, and lectures which drew Catholics in various parishes.

Jeong Ji-won, a volunteer in the group, said that their “word of mouth” campaign has popularized the church’s pro-life activities and attracted many people from across the diocese to seminars.  

“Since word of mouth has spread that the program of the Cheongdam-dong Catholic Pregnancy Group is very good, Catholics from parishes have flocked,” Jeong said.

The volunteers of the group function under the guidance of the Seoul Archdiocesan Committee for Life and provides support to pregnant women and would-be godparents and help them prepare for infant baptism when the child is born.

In 2020, Seoul Archdiocese established the Single Parents Fund Committee to support unwed single parents who face financial constraints.

Father Dong-Ik Lee, chairman of the Single Parents Fund Committee said that priests of the nearest locality visit those who need support and help them navigate through pregnancy and childbirth.

“When there are difficulties, the priests of the nearest church visit them. There is a life committee in our parish, so if you ask us to come and share the difficulties with us, we will work together as much as possible and try to alleviate that difficulty,” said Father Lee.

The committee distributes close to 500,000 Korean Won (US$ 350.90) per month to around 40 single parents in a year as part of its financial aid, the priest said.

On Sept. 28, Seoul’s Myeongdong Cathedral started the '40 Days of Prayer for Life' campaign which is a prayer movement to end abortion and protect unborn children held twice a year across the world.

Father Jung-Woo Park, Secretary General of the Committee for Life in Seoul Archdiocese stated that the campaign has contributed to changing the minds of many on abortion.

“It seems [as if] prayer is doing nothing, but there is a power that prayer does not show. Many people changed their minds after observing 40 days of prayer,” said Father Park.

Earlier in May, a special Mass was held for volunteers who provided physiological and mental support to unwed parents.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taek of Seoul, the chairman of the Life Committee reminded the volunteers of their participation “in a great role in spreading God’s will in the world” during the Mass.

South Korean government also provides support to pregnant women through various schemes such as the early life healthcare project and funds for travel.

Since July, the city of Seoul has been providing transportation expenses of up to 700,000 Korean Won ($ 490.96) per person to all pregnant women living in its area.

The East Asian nation is experiencing an alarming decline in the fertility rate and a rise in its elderly population paving its path to a super-aged society.

The Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSTAT) reports that the elderly population in 2022 aged 65 and above is 17.5 percent (9 million) of the 51.6 million people in South Korea.

It is predicted to rise to 25.5 percent of the estimated total population by 2030 and by then South Korea will become “a superaged society” like Japan and Italy.

Despite the government’s promised incentives for people who have more children, many in South Korea shun marriage and family life. Official data showed South Korea had an all-time high of single households at 31.7 percent in 2020.

KOSTAT reports that as of Nov. 1, 2021, the population of South Korea was 51.74 million, which decreased by 0.2 percent (91,000 persons) from 2020.

